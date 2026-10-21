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$2.8 million pledged for new Mansfield SES station

<p> $2.8M SES PLEDGE: Mansfield SES members receive election commitment of $2.8 million.</p>\\n
<p> $2.8M SES PLEDGE: Mansfield SES members receive election commitment of $2.8 million.</p>\\n

$2.8M SES PLEDGE: Mansfield SES members receive election commitment of $2.8 million.

Mansfield SES members were joined by local politicians for the announcement of a $2.8 million election commitment towards a new Mansfield SES station.
October 21, 2026 • 01:43

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