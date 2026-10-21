$2.8 million pledged for new Mansfield SES station

A $2.8 million commitment towards a new Mansfield SES station has been announced by the Victorian Liberal and Nationals Coalition ahead of November’s state election. The announcement was made during a visit to Mansfield on Saturday morning by state member for Eildon Cindy McLeish and shadow minister for emergency services Danny O’Brien. The funding would be delivered under a Jess Wilson-led Coalition Government if elected in November, providing the first stage of a new station to replace the ageing and cramped existing facilities. Ms McLeish said the commitment followed more than a decade of campaigning for improved facilities for local SES volunteers. “Our SES volunteers do an incredible job, heading out at all hours and in all conditions to help people in trouble,” she said. “The least we can do is give them a station that’s up to the job. “I’ve been pushing for a new station since 2014. “The volunteers have been fundraising, the community has backed them and Mansfield Shire Council has done the planning. “Everyone has done their bit, but, until now, the funding has never come.” Mansfield SES responds to more than 100 call-outs each year, including road rescues, storms, floods and emergencies across the High Country and Lake Eildon. The proposed first stage would include modern vehicle bays, equipment storage and administrative facilities, providing additional space for volunteers and their equipment. Mansfield Shire Council has already completed a feasibility study for a broader Emergency Services Precinct on council-owned land, with the planning work expected to help reduce the cost of delivering the new station. The longer-term precinct proposal would also accommodate the CFA, Ambulance Victoria and community radio, along with shared training and volunteer facilities. Ms McLeish said the need for improved facilities had been recognised for many years. “Mansfield SES volunteers cover a huge area, from Lake Eildon to the High Country, often in difficult and dangerous weather,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to keep making do with a station that can’t even accommodate the vehicles and equipment they need.” The $2.8 million announcement is an election commitment, with delivery dependent on the Coalition forming government following the November state election.