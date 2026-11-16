Fire restrictions will come into effect across Mansfield Shire, including the Mt Buller and Mt Stirling alpine resorts, from 1am on Monday 23 November. The CFA has warned that increasingly dry conditions are already contributing to fires across the North East, with machinery operations responsible for several incidents in the Mansfield, Benalla and Wangaratta regions. CFA District 23 Commander Daryl Owen said landowners needed to be particularly careful when operating machinery around dry grass and vegetation. “We’ve already attended a number of small fires caused by machinery slashing grass and operating in dry vegetation,” he said. “As conditions continue to dry out, the risk of fire ignition increases significantly.” The CFA is also warning residents that recent burn-offs may still pose a danger, with piles capable of smouldering for weeks or even months after being lit. Under hot, dry and windy conditions, these fires can reignite and spread into surrounding vegetation. Landowners are being urged to thoroughly extinguish burn-offs with water and check that no heat remains before fire restrictions take effect. CFA Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brett Myers said recent rainfall across parts of the region should not give residents a false sense of security. “While parts of the region have received rain, it has been inconsistent and soil moisture levels remain low,” he said. “Property owners and occupiers should already be well underway with their summer fire safety preparations.” Residents are being encouraged to use the remaining days before restrictions begin to reduce fuel loads around their homes, sheds and other buildings. This includes cutting long grass, removing excess vegetation, clearing leaves and debris from gutters and checking that firefighting equipment, hoses, pumps and water supplies are operational. Property owners should also ensure driveways and access tracks provide sufficient clearance for emergency vehicles. The CFA is reminding families to develop and discuss their household bushfire plans, with leaving early remaining the safest option on days of high fire risk. Farmers and other landowners operating machinery during the Fire Danger Period must also comply with CFA requirements. Farm machinery with a heat engine operating within nine metres of crops, grass, stubble, weeds, undergrowth or other vegetation must be free from faults that could cause a fire, have appropriate spark protection and carry either a fully charged knapsack spray pump or water fire extinguisher with a capacity of at least nine litres. Once the Fire Danger Period begins, burning off will not be permitted without an appropriate written permit, which can be obtained through Fire Permits Victoria. The restrictions will also begin in the Benalla and Wangaratta municipalities on Monday 23 November, while Moira, Strathbogie and north-west Indigo Shire will enter the Fire Danger Period a week earlier, on Monday 16 November. Residents conducting burn-offs before restrictions commence should register them online through www.firepermits.vic.gov.au. Those starting a burn-off immediately or within two hours can register by calling 1800 668 511. Registering burns helps prevent unnecessary emergency call-outs and allows emergency call takers to prioritise genuine emergencies.