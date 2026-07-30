In the early hours of Tuesday, 21 July, flames ripped through the iconic property at 2145 Mt Buller Road, Merrijig.

Emergency services responded to the house fire just after 2.40am.

Mansfield, Merrijig, Mt Buller, Boorolite and Goughs Bay CFA crews attended the scene.

Unfortunately, the main timber house was “already fully engulfed” when crews arrived, Mansfield CFA captain David Mims said.

Despite the extensive efforts of crews, who worked through the night, the property’s main timber building could not be saved.

CFA volunteers, joined by Mansfield SES and Victoria Police, remained at the property until early afternoon to ensure everything was under control.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the main residential structure, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring houses or any of the property’s other structures.

These included a river cottage and roadside manager’s residence, while much of the property’s landscape was also preserved.

The iconic house was widely recognised in the Merrijig area because of its unique design.

The main residence comprised four hexagonal-shaped rooms, which many thought resembled 50-cent pieces, earning it the affectionate nickname the ‘Two-Dollar House’.

The home was designed by Hamish Hill and built around 1981 by Michael O’Dea for his family.

Michael’s daughter Devanya O’Dea described her father as having an “incredible vision”.

“Every Friday, we would drive up from Melbourne with building supplies,” she said.

“Only the best of everything was used.

“It wasn’t just normal timber; it came from somewhere like Canada.”

Its design was intended to captivate.

“Back in the eighties, it really stood out,” Devanya said.

“When we built the house and lived up there, it was really special, and so many local people would come and visit.”

When asked what the house meant to her, Devanya said: “I think the house probably represents that old-fashioned country hospitality.

“All the local kids, even the ones who would come up for the holidays — they congregated at our house.”

Michael’s other daughter, Billie Vogelzang, expressed her grief over the loss of their childhood home.

“[It was] heartbreaking to learn that it has been destroyed,” Billie said.

Her sister Devanya added that the property was a “piece of her heart”.

“It was a very special house, and everyone knew it.

“Local kids, local people and so many local tradesmen left their mark on that house,” she said.

The property’s rich history continued when it was purchased in 2006 by prominent Melbourne businessman Harold Mitchell.

Mitchell was well known in the area for expanding the property’s gardens.

For many years, he generously opened the gates to locals for open garden events.

The property’s landscape was “widely admired throughout the district”, according to Merrijig CFA.

After Mitchell’s death in 2024, it is believed the property passed to his family.

The fire has been deemed not suspicious and was caused by an electrical issue.

The property’s two smaller structures and expansive gardens survived the fire.

The ‘Two-Dollar House’, however, will live on through “its remarkable design and the memories it created”, Billie added.