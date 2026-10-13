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Mansfield pair step up for the cause

<p>STEP BY STEP: Mansfield locals teamed up to take on the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.</p>\\n
<p>STEP BY STEP: Mansfield locals teamed up to take on the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.</p>\\n

STEP BY STEP: Mansfield locals teamed up to take on the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

Bianca Hurle and Jai Callaway raise more than $15,000.
October 13, 2026 • 11:19
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:19

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