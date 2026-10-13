Mansfield pair step up for the cause

Last month, Mansfield’s Bianca Hurle took on one of the toughest physical challenges she has set herself – the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb, tackling 28 floors of Crown Metropol in full structural firefighting turnout gear, carrying approximately 25kg of equipment and breathing on air through a self-contained breathing apparatus. What began as a personal challenge soon became something much bigger, bringing together two local Mansfield fundraisers, an unexpected training partnership that brought two emergency services together and an incredible community effort. The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb brings together firefighters and emergency service personnel to raise awareness and vital funds for causes that directly impact their own community. First responders face a heightened risk of certain cancers, alongside significant mental health challenges associated with the nature of their work. This year, more than $1.1 million was raised for 000Foundation, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and Lifeline, helping provide support to first responders and their families when they need it most. Bianca’s personal fundraising campaign contributed $8875, making her the fourth-highest individual fundraiser for the event. But Bianca wasn’t the only local taking on the challenge. While at a local venue, Bianca noticed a familiar-looking fundraising poster promoting another local who was also preparing for the stair climb. That local was Jai Callaway, a Mansfield High School student who was taking on the challenge representing Mansfield SES. Bianca reached out to Jai, and what started with a simple message soon developed into a training partnership and a little friendly competition in raising funds. The pair became training buddies, sharing the preparation, encouragement and, no doubt, plenty of conversations about just what they had signed themselves up for. On the day, Jai absolutely smashed the challenge, completing the 28 floors in five minutes and 33 seconds. Jai also raised $6400 individually. Together, Bianca and Jai’s fundraising efforts meant the Mansfield community contributed a phenomenal $15,275 to this year’s Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb. For Bianca, the climb itself presented some unexpected challenges. Unfortunately, a bout of Covid a month beforehand caused a hiccup and several technical preparations also started to go wrong. But after months of training and preparation, Bianca completed the 28-floor climb in nine minutes and 12 seconds, finishing fifth in her category, while Jai made it in five minutes and 33 seconds. While Bianca and Jai climbed the stairs, an entire community was behind them. The generosity didn’t stop there. Bianca said she was incredibly grateful to everyone who purchased raffle tickets, attended fundraising events, donated, shared her fundraising posts, sent messages of encouragement and cheered her on throughout the journey. “I could not have done this without the amazing support of my community,” Bianca said. “I am so incredibly grateful for the people in my life and for everyone who got behind me and this cause.” The training partnership with Jai was another unexpected highlight. To Bianca, it was a wonderful reminder that sometimes a simple poster on a wall can lead to something much bigger – two locals training together, supporting each other and ultimately raising more than $15,000 for causes that make a difference to the lives of others.