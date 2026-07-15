For Merton CFA volunteer, firefighter and Crew Leader Bianca Hurle, this year's Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb is not just another fundraising event – it is deeply personal.

On Saturday, 12 September, Bianca will join hundreds of firefighters from across Australia and beyond to climb the equivalent of 28 floors of Melbourne's Crown Metropol in full firefighting protective gear, carrying 25kg of breathing apparatus on her back, while raising funds for the 000 Foundation, Lifeline and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

But every step she takes will represent far more than the physical challenge ahead.

"This year's climb takes me straight back to the Longwood fires," Bianca said.

"It was my first season as a Crew Leader and Merton CFA's First Lieutenant, alongside my eldest son's very first season as a CFA volunteer."

During those devastating fires, Bianca experienced the reality faced by so many emergency service families.

"I witnessed firsthand the intensity and uncertainty our crews faced – not knowing whether we would return to homes that were still standing after defending our communities.

"As a mum and a firefighter, I had to make the call no parent ever wants to make.

"I sent my 16-year-old son and our family dog away to safety, separating our family in the middle of a crisis.

"One son lived with the fear of not knowing whether he would have a home to return to, or whether his mum and brother would be safe.

"My other son was beside me on the fire truck, placing himself at risk while protecting the very community we call home."

Standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow firefighters and community members heading to the fireground is something Bianca says she will never forget.

"We all carried the same unspoken question," she said.

"Many of us were not just serving alongside fellow firefighters – we were serving alongside our sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, uncles and aunties.

"That experience never leaves you.

"The pressure, the fear, the relief and everything in between.

"It's why this climb matters."

Bianca is also climbing for another cause that has touched her family deeply.

"My dad has undergone treatment for prostate cancer, and my stepmum continues her journey with ovarian cancer and its complications.

"Like emergency service work, cancer does not affect just one person – it impacts entire families."

Through the stair climb, Bianca hopes to raise awareness of both the visible and invisible battles faced every day.

"I'm climbing to support the mental health of our emergency service personnel and their families, while also helping raise funds for Australians facing cancer.

"Showing up for others matters, and none of us should have to face these fights alone."

The Mansfield community is invited to help Bianca reach her fundraising goal by attending a Trivia Night on Thursday, 30 July, at Anvil Brewing Co., with doors opening at 5.30pm.

For those who are not trivia buffs, come along, buy a raffle ticket, place a bid in the silent auction and see how you go.

Guests can book a table of six or attend individually and join a team for an evening of fun, laughter and friendly competition, all while supporting three incredible charities.

The night will feature a fantastic silent auction, generously supported by local businesses, with prizes including holiday accommodation, dressed lamb, fuel vouchers, dining experiences, beauty and wellness vouchers, Gold Class movie tickets, a trailer load of firewood, garden and outdoor products, gift hampers, local produce, family experiences and many more amazing prizes.

Every dollar raised will directly support three organisations making a profound difference across Australia.

The 000 Foundation supports the mental health and wellbeing of emergency service personnel and their families.

Lifeline ensures Australians experiencing crisis always have someone to turn to, 24 hours a day.

The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre delivers world-leading cancer treatment, research and hope to thousands of Australian families.

Bianca said she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and the wider Mansfield community.

"Our community has always been incredibly generous.

"Every donated prize, every raffle ticket purchased, every direct donation made, every bid in the silent auction and every person who comes along helps make a real difference."

Originally setting herself a fundraising goal of $1000, Bianca has already raised $1870, but says the work is not finished yet.

"I'm incredibly grateful for everyone's support so far, but together we can achieve even more.

"Every contribution helps support people who dedicate their lives to protecting others, as well as families facing the unimaginable journey of cancer."

Event details:

Firefighter Stair Climb Trivia Night.

Thursday, 30 July.

Anvil Brewing Co., Mansfield.

Doors open: 5.30pm.

https://www.trybooking.com/DMZPT