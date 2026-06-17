Wet weather did not dampen the enthusiasm of first responders who were welcomed and thanked by Mansfield Shire Council last Wednesday as part of First Responders Day.

By midday, about 40 volunteers from the SES, CFA and Radio Mansfield, along with officers from Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria, had gathered in the median strip of Mansfield to enjoy a barbecue lunch and chat.

Shire CEO Kirsten Alexander addressed the gathering, thanking those present and asking them to pass on the shire's gratitude to those unable to attend.

She said first responders were always among the first on the scene, helping during accidents, fires, floods and other emergencies, and that their efforts were greatly appreciated.

She said this year in particular it was important to acknowledge the response of hundreds of local volunteers and police during the summer fires, and pledged the shire's support in securing improved facilities where needed.

First Responders Day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to first responders and their families for their incredible work and dedication in keeping communities safe.