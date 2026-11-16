A CLOUD seeding company, Rainmaker Technologies, based out of California, has announced that they want a trial “in winter 2027 to increase natural snowfall at Mount Buller.” They are hosting consultations in both Alexandra and Mansfield this week. According to their marketing, Rainmaker is proposing to “Explain how the technology works, and hear what people across the region think.” They added, “We'll have a team flying over from the US, including people working directly on the technology. “There's plenty to talk about: local jobs, tourism, environmental impacts, water runoff, and what the trial could mean for the region.” The Australian company Hover UAV has submitted an application to Aviation State Engagement Forum in Australia (AvSEF), operated by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), for a ‘Proposed Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) for BVLOS (beyond visual line-of-sight) RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) Operations - Mt Buller’. It also states that the operations in the airspace around Mount Buller are to “support BVLOS cloud seeding research flights by Rainmaker using the Elijah RPA.” They say that the drones will be activated only when conditions are forecast to be suitable for cloud seeding and cancelled as soon as flying is complete. When questioned, ARV provided the following statement. "Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) and Buller Ski Lifts (BSL) are aware of the cloud seeding proposal relating to Mount Buller. “However, neither entity has invested in, commissioned or approved this activity at Mount Buller, despite communications currently circulating in the local community saying otherwise. "Cloud seeding in Victoria is regulated under the Rain-making Control Act 1967 and any proposal would be subject to the relevant Victorian Government and Ministerial approval processes before it could proceed.\u202F \u202F "ARV and BSL would also expect any proposal affecting Victoria’s alpine environment and communities to demonstrate a clear public benefit and be subject to appropriate scientific, environmental and regulatory scrutiny." Cloud seeding has a chequered history in Australia. Cloud seeding was used to enhance snowfall over the Snowy Mountains during the cold months between 2004 and 2023. In 2025, following a review, Snowy Hydro permanently ceased its cloud seeding program, determining that the costs outweighed the benefits. The program was land-based, rather than using aircraft or drones. The report stated, “Over 10,000 environmental samples were collected through the course of the cloud seeding program. “There is no evidence of any significant adverse environmental impacts associated with Snowy Hydro’s cloud seeding activities.” On 5 June 2016, Hydro Tasmania conducted a 1.5 hour cloud seeding operation over the Upper Derwent Catchment to boost water storages. On 6 June 2016, widespread rainfall led to significant flooding across the state and tragically, three fatalities. Hydro Tasmania maintained that the area targeted was not responsible for the Ouse flooding and that finding was subsequently supported by the independent Tasmanian Government flood review. No further cloud seeding activities were conducted in Tasmania after 5 June 2016. Rainmaker states on their website that silver iodide (Agl) is “the most commonly used seeding material.” Silver iodide is not considered to be a health threat to humans when used in cloud seeding but can impact soil bacteria or freshwater algae. Given Mount Buller drains into Lake Eildon, Goulburn Murray Water (GMW) were contacted but chose not to comment. Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish said , “I met with the Rainmaker team in August and found their cloud seeding proposal an interesting concept, particularly its potential benefits for our region. “Of course, the weather conditions have to be just right for the technology to work, and there are still plenty of questions to be answered. “I welcome the opportunity for locals to hear more about the science, the proposed pilot and what it could mean for our community.” An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said, “DEECA is aware of (the proposal) and has previously engaged with the company regarding relevant legislative and regulatory considerations, including the Rain-making Control Act 1967, as well as community and stakeholder matters. \u202F\u202F “Any future consideration of the proposal will be subject to relevant statutory requirements, regulatory processes and decision-making by the appropriate authorities.”