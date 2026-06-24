In recent years the sight of 'over-pruned' trees near powerlines has been a source of frustration for some Mansfield locals.

In response, Mansfield Shire Council is advocating change to the way trees are managed, aiming to balance safety requirements with preservation of the town's iconic leafy character.

While management maps help determine which authority is delivering tree management, Mansfield Shire Council is more focused on changing the standards themselves.

Concerns over 'unsightly' pruning – which critics argue detracts from Mansfield’s country character and tourism appeal – have prompted the council to push for a shift from rural to urban vegetation management standards.

"The excessive clearance around electric lines presents a very real threat to Mansfield’s street trees," said mayor Cr Steve Rabie.

"It effectively turns a beloved asset into an eyesore.

"Mansfield’s alpine approach and the street trees in Mansfield’s urban spaces are beloved community assets.

"They’re so important to our shire that council is implementing a Significant Tree Protection in our new Community Local Laws to give protection above what can be done in the Mansfield Planning Scheme."

Currently, Mansfield is classified as a 'non-declared area' under Energy Safe Victoria regulations, meaning AusNet holds the primary responsibility for vegetation management on both public and private land.

In contrast, 'declared' areas – typically inner-metropolitan councils – have more control over how trees are shaped and maintained.

Rather than sitting with the energy provider, responsibility sits with these local councils.

"This gives more control over aesthetics, pruning approaches and how often trees are maintained," Cr Rabie said.

Council would like to have this input into local tree management with a focus on preserving township amenity and character.

"A key piece of advocacy that council is working on in this space is stopping the destruction of street trees associated with electrical line clearances," Cr Rabie said.

"We have asked the state government to commit to reducing electric line clearances to 300mm for low bushfire-risk areas in the immediate future."

AusNet acknowledges that while the Mansfield region’s high bushfire risk and fast-growing tree species necessitate robust pruning, the community’s concerns about visual impact and the town's character have been heard.

"AusNet’s vegetation approach is shaped by regulations, local conditions and the need to deliver safe and reliable electricity," an AusNet spokesperson said.

"These clearances are mandatory and safety and compliance are our priority."

AusNet acknowledged that adhering to these regulations can make work on local trees appear more severe and over time trees can become shaped away from the lines.

"Moving forward, we will continue to listen and work with the community on practical ways to improve how we do this work," the spokesperson said.

AusNet said that in response to recent feedback, it had already made adjustments, such as removing branches immediately following pruning to reduce visual disruption.

As the town grows, with 3900 new homes mandated by the state government, council maintains that growth should not come at the cost of the town’s identity.

"Every tree we can fight to save, we will," Cr Rabie said.

"They’re not only cherished assets, they’re a cornerstone on which our community was built."