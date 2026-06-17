A dispute has emerged in Bridge Creek after local landholders objected to an application by a quarry operator to amend permit conditions relating to operating hours.

The operator of the stone extraction site at 422 O’Halloran Road has lodged an amendment, P029A-25, seeking to shift truck loading start times from 9am to 7am.

According to objectors, the 9am start was a key concession negotiated during the original permit approval process, specifically designed to protect the amenity of neighboring families from the "constant sound of machinery and earthworks".

Local objectors argue this is part of a wider trend in the Mansfield district.

"It has become a common tactic for extractive industry applicants to water down their permit conditions during the public consultation phase," said Bridge Creek landholder Jenny Delaforce.

"Once council grants approval, the developers simply apply for amendments to reinstate the lax conditions they wanted all along."

Ms Delaforce said that community members are increasingly being forced to become experts in planning law just to protect their quality of life.

The application for earlier hours comes amid heightened tension, with landholders alleging the operator may have breached existing permit conditions.

On 1 April 2026, objectors allege excavation continued until 7.10pm, more than three hours beyond the site's permitted 4pm operating cut-off.

Landholder Matt Walsh questioned whether council and state regulators had taken any action following what he alleged was a breach of the site's operating conditions.

"This site operated more than three hours past its permitted cessation time on 1 April, a clear breach in my view that we reported to Council and Earth Resources Regulation," Mr Walsh said.

"Weeks later, we've received no response regarding penalties.

"Council cannot in good faith grant expanded operating hours to an applicant with an active, unaddressed compliance issue."

In response Mansfield Shire Council said that the authority has a “regulatory obligation” to assess every application on its merits and will continue to do so "regardless of what they are for or where they are located".

The Planning and Environment Act 1987 allows anyone to apply for a permit or to amend a permit, with council reiterating that standard and robust processes are then followed in every instance.

This ensures all applications are considered in accordance with all relevant legislation in a consistent and transparent manner.

“Council will continue to follow its regulatory obligation to assess each planning permit application and each application to amend planning permits on a case-by-case basis," said Mayor Cr Steve Rabie.

"We are committed to ensuring all our ratepayers are given the attention they deserve.”

Regarding the alleged breach of hours, council said that compliance matters remain confidential.

“Council takes breaches of any permit seriously... however, compliance matters are not publicised generally and remain between council and the permit holder,” the shire stated.

As the June 17 deadline for public objections approaches, the concerned landholders are urging the Shire to reject the amendment and review how stone extraction operations are approved and monitored.

Stump Hill Pastoral, the operators of the stone extraction enterprise, stated the amendment application did not seek any expansion of the operation.

"The current permit indicates stone extraction and all associated works and activities, including truck movements, must only operate between 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday," the applicant said.

"However loading of trucks is to occur between the hours of 9am and 4pm, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

"If this occurs on two consecutive days, we are required to notify our neighbors."

They assured objectors that loading before 9am will not be standard practice.

"Unfortunately sometimes there are circumstances that are outside of our control - such as equipment breakdowns or operational delays - which may prevent loading activities from occurring within the standard operating hours," they said.

"The amendment would provide a contingency measure to accommodate occasional and unavoidable disruptions when they arise.

"It is simply to align loading time with operating times, allowing loading of trucks to also occur between the hours of 7 and 4, in the event of an exceptional circumstance, without having to notify our neighbors.

"The adjustment to operating hours aligns with current EPA guidelines and accepted industry practices.

"The proposed hours are also consistent with comparable operators within the local area.

"We understand the concerns raised by some members of the community and acknowledge the importance of maintaining community confidence in the planning process. "However, we believe the amendment represents a reasonable and measured adjustment."