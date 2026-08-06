Chasing a trophy Murray cod is a game of patience, preparation and precise boat control.

Modern electric motor technology has become one of the most valuable tools available to anglers searching Lake Eildon and other large waterways.

Big cod are often found around steep rocky banks, submerged timber, deep points and old river channels.

These areas can be difficult to fish properly when wind, current or boat traffic continually pushes the boat out of position.

A bow-mounted electric motor allows anglers to quietly hold the boat where they need it and work a lure through the most productive water.

One of the biggest improvements has been the introduction of GPS-controlled electric motors.

Features such as spot-lock allow the motor to automatically hold the boat in one location.

This is extremely useful when casting at a large piece of timber, working a rocky point or remaining above fish located with a sounder.

Rather than repeatedly starting the main motor and repositioning the boat, anglers can remain quiet and concentrate on presenting their lure properly.

Murray cod can be sensitive to noise, particularly in shallow water or heavily fished areas.

Reducing engine noise, banging and unnecessary movement can make a real difference.

Modern electric motors can also record and follow a track.

This allows anglers to slowly work along a productive bank while maintaining a consistent distance from the structure.

If a fish follows the lure or a strike is missed, the boat can return along the same path for another attempt.

Electric motors are also valuable when trolling large hard-bodied lures.

Precise speed control allows the lure to work at the correct depth without the sudden changes in speed that can occur with a petrol motor.

Small adjustments can keep the lure close to timber, rock walls and drop-offs where big cod are likely to be holding.

Battery technology has also improved considerably.

Lithium batteries are lighter, recharge more efficiently and can provide longer running times than many traditional batteries.

However, anglers must use a battery and charger compatible with their motor.

Correct wiring, suitable circuit protection and secure battery mounting are essential.

Technology should never replace good fishing knowledge.

A sounder may show the structure and an electric motor may position the boat, but the angler must still choose the right lure, retrieve and time of day.

The greatest advantage of electric motor technology is control.

It allows anglers to fish more quietly, remain in the productive zone longer and place their lure exactly where a big Murray cod may be waiting.

When that fish of a lifetime finally appears, the electric motor may be the quiet piece of technology that helped make it happen.