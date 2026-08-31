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Spring firewood collection opens 1 September

<p>FIRE FUEL: Some firewood collection areas will have changed following the large Walwa River Road fire earlier this year, so it\\'s important to check the maps.</p>\\n
<p>FIRE FUEL: Some firewood collection areas will have changed following the large Walwa River Road fire earlier this year, so it\\'s important to check the maps.</p>\\n

FIRE FUEL: Some firewood collection areas will have changed following the large Walwa River Road fire earlier this year, so it's important to check the maps.

Maps for this spring season’s designated collection areas online from start of spring.
August 31, 2026 • 01:00

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