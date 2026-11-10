Crowds flock trackside Cup Day at Mansfield

The grey, rainy skies of Melbourne Cup Eve had departed by the start of the first race at Mansfield, making for a fabulous day out for patrons and racing enthusiasts. The committee of the Mansfield District Racing Club (MDRC) was pleased to extend a warm welcome to the Marks IGA Melbourne Cup Day Picnic Races on Tuesday 3 November. The running of the 2026 Mansfield Motor Group Cup also took place at the meeting, following its abandonment due to the bushfire emergency in January this year. According to MDRC president Leanne Backwell, it takes an army to stage a successful picnic race meeting. The president was most appreciative of the hard work of the committee, volunteers and sponsors who contributed to the success of the spring race meeting. “A warm thank you to all the local families who attended. “The weather turned sunny to provide a perfect day for racing,” Ms Backwell said. “It was exciting to see the new Hospitality Pavilion being used, attracting positive reactions and feedback.” In addition to thrilling action on the track, there were children’s activities, live music, Fashions on the Field and food and beverage vendors. The Fashions on the Field competition always draws a crowd, with classic race-day fashion on display as well as some fun outfits. This year’s judging panel was Nicky Cooke and Adam Moore, with Sarah Duffy once again conducting interviews with entrants. Results of the Fashions on the Field: Junior Racegoer 10 years and under Winner: Tawny Drysdale Runner-up: Meilani Quilty Young Racegoer 11–17 years Winner: Stella Brandle Runner-up: Lilly Clarke Contemporary Racing Fashion Winner: Savannah Casey Runner-up: Bec Watson Best Suited Winner: Tamara Rabie Runner-up: Jordan Carroll Classic Racing Fashion Winner: Bethany Vogelzang Runner-up: Jess Andrews Millinery Award Winner: Kyana Sudholz Runner-up: Tamara Rabie Best Dressed Couple Winners: Jess Andrews and Reece Johnson Runners-up: Jazmin and Jordan Carroll