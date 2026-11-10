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Crowds flock trackside Cup Day at Mansfield

<p>CUP DAY STYLE: Mansfield\\u2019s Jess Andrews and Reece Johnson took out Best Dressed Couple.. </p>\\n
<p>CUP DAY STYLE: Mansfield\\u2019s Jess Andrews and Reece Johnson took out Best Dressed Couple.. </p>\\n

CUP DAY STYLE: Mansfield’s Jess Andrews and Reece Johnson took out Best Dressed Couple..

Top day for all at Mansfield Races Cup Day.
Lynn Elder
November 10, 2026 • 11:08
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 11:08

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