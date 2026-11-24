By Amanda Swaney The comment from a show patron, “This is the best day of the year for Mansfield”, proved true as families, young and old, gathered in ideal weather at the showgrounds. There was activity everywhere and this year the addition of Morgan James – The One Man Circus added to the fun under the big top marquee. Juggling, jokes and magic held the audience captivated, laughing and calling out encouragement to keep the fun going. The day was designed to entertain all ages and the wood chop was a nostalgic addition for older patrons, while the youngsters competed in lolly scrambles, whip cracking and races to be the first to reach the yellow and maroon Bendigo Bank pig. Rod Manning once again drew dog owners to his demonstration of stock handling. He talked through the importance of consistent, firm and kind messages when training sheep and cattle dogs and family pets. Flowers, art and craft, baking and photography exhibits filled the Ed Harris Pavilion and the perfume from the roses was exquisite. Glenda Parks triumphed once again in the Champion Rose competition. The Garden Produce Animal class was won by Ava McAllister with a charming dog made of cucumbers, a pear and eyes of strawberries and blueberries. ‘Will Gloria Go?’ attracted hundreds of curious spectators as the ‘old car gang’ tinkered and made final adjustments to the 1929 Buick. ‘Gloria’ had been sitting idle in a shed for 65 years. Everyone held their breath as the key turned, the spark fired and the old girl was coaxed back to life. The grass arena was alive with horse competitors and the magnificent ‘Off The Track’ former racehorses and the Hero harness horses showed their skills in responding to show ring requirements rather than a racing track. The backdrop to these events, with Mt Buller and cotton-wool clouds, reminded the audience of how beautiful the Mansfield Showgrounds are. The 2026 theme was ‘Hats off to the Show’ and the prize for the best hat was won by Christine Murray, with her farmyard decorations adorning the brim and crown. She topped the carefully crafted affair with a watering can and fencing to keep the ‘livestock’ enclosed. An important feature of each Mansfield Show is the Young Citizens and Rural Ambassador competitions. Stuart Bett and Maddie Allan interviewed the youngest contenders and Georgina Richardson kept the interest of the middle years with probing questions about what they thought could be changed at the Show. Bonnie Doon fought valiantly to keep the A&P team at bay in the tug-of-war and their barefoot approach gave them the edge to win the first and second heats. The Mansfield lads have sworn revenge for 2027. The Dog High Jump always attracts a loyal crowd as supporters gather to watch their canine heroes leap and claw their way to the top of the logs. A collective groan rang out for the brave but defeated, and enthusiastic encouragement followed for the courageous dog who finally hauled itself over the logs and into its owner’s arms.