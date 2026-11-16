Mansfield paused in solemn reflection last Wednesday as veterans, community groups and residents gathered at the Memorial Gates to honour those who served, sacrificed and never returned. At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the sound of the Last Post and a minute’s silence marked Remembrance Day, as the community united in tribute to generations of Australian servicemen and women. This year’s service also shone a spotlight on Australia’s naval history, with former Navy serviceman David Bock reflecting on the remarkable wartime service of HMAS Australia during the First World War. Hosted by the Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch, the event was well attended and supported by members, veterans, community groups and organisations to remember not only the cessation of the First World War in 1918, with a death toll of 10 million, but also the service of all men and women in the defence forces. A minute’s silence, preceded by the CFA siren, was observed by attendees at 11am. Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch president Chris Roberts said “it was an honour to be here today” and acknowledged how “Australia again and again has answered the call to defend our country”. The Mansfield Anglican Church minister, Rev Victor Adams, led the opening prayer, which was followed by the laying of the wreaths. The music throughout the service was provided by the Mansfield and District (MAD) Orchestra, with Monica Sketcher playing the bugle for the Last Post and the Rouse. Mansfield Secondary College student Neha Anu recited the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’. Her fellow student Zac Mahon read this year’s winning essay, written by another college student, Rachel Mercier. Each year the Mansfield RSL sponsors an essay competition at the secondary college. The theme for 2026 was: “You are in the military service during World War One. “You come from the Mansfield district, and you are writing a letter home to your parents after the evacuation from Gallipoli.” Local RSL member and former Navy serviceman David Bock provided the main address, which marked the 125th anniversary of the Navy in Australia in 2026 and the role played by a particular ship during the Great War. The Indefatigable-class battlecruiser HMAS Australia steamed out of the port of Sydney heading north on 4 August 1914 and, by the next day, our nation, along with the rest of the British Empire, found itself officially at war. “Very few of HMAS Australia’s 820 crew had the opportunity for hurried farewells with loved ones prior to their departure,” Mr Bock said. “None would know it would be five years until their return.” Under the tropical darkness of pre-dawn seven days later, the ship appeared outside Simpson Harbour, East New Britain, in the German colony of New Guinea. She provided protection for the light cruiser HMAS Sydney and the destroyers HMAS Yarra, HMAS Warrego and HMAS Parramatta as they slipped into the harbour hoping to surprise any German warships there and destroy a wireless station believed to be in the vicinity, but which proved not to be. The ship’s next task was to escort New Zealand troops on their way to take over German Samoa, which was achieved on 30 August. One month to the day since her previous foray into German New Guinea waters, HMAS Australia set sail for East New Britain as the flagship of 13 other warships, auxiliaries and merchant vessels. This was to support the landing of the Australian Naval and Military Expeditionary Force, tasked with the successful destruction of the hidden enemy wireless station and enforcing the surrender of the German colony. However, Mr Bock said this success was marred three days later by the disappearance of the submarine HMAS AE1 with the loss of all 35 crew. It remained a mystery for more than a century. The war carried on for those on the Australian naval ships. In December 1914 HMAS Australia was ordered to proceed to the North Sea. During the voyage near the Falkland Islands, the ship encountered, captured and sank the German collier Eleonore Woermann. With some time in refit or maintenance, the ship would remain for the rest of the war in Britain’s North Sea fleet, in and out of anchorage at Scapa Flow in the cold, windswept Orkney Islands, Mr Bock said. He described how multi-ship manoeuvres proved challenging, causing HMAS Australia to be involved in two collisions, the first with HMS New Zealand on 22 April 1916, resulting in lengthy repairs. This interruption saw the ship and its crew miss the biggest naval clash of the war, the Battle of Jutland. The second was in November 1917 with HMS Repulse. HMAS Australia was present for the surrender and internment of the German fleet in Scapa Flow at the end of the war. The ship returned to Australia on 15 June 1919. Taken out of service at the end of 1921, she was scuttled off the NSW coast. Mr Bock concluded his address with a reminder that delays can cause costly sacrifices and “the best battles are the ones that don’t have to be fought”. RSL member Matt Leggett read The Ode and the national anthem was played at the end of the service.