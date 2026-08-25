Mansfield’s Vietnam veterans stand together

Mansfield’s remaining Vietnam veterans stood together last week as the community marked 60 years since the Battle of Long Tan and remembered the Australians who served and died during the Vietnam War. Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield joined veterans from other conflicts and community members at the Mansfield War Memorial on 18 August for a small but moving Vietnam Veterans Day service. This year’s commemoration carried added significance, marking six decades since the Battle of Long Tan and also remembering Mansfield’s Private Tony Purcell, who was killed in action in Vietnam 60 years ago this year. The Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch, Vietnam veterans and Vietnam entertainers laid wreaths. RSL member and retired Major Bruce Bingham provided an address outlining the significant events that occurred on this day. “Sixty years ago, D Company of 6RAR, led by Major Harry Smith, was patrolling outside the Nui Dat Australian base when it came across an estimated 2500 Viet Cong,” Mr Bingham said. “The Viet Cong were intent on attacking the Australian base. “The company withdrew to a rubber plantation, consolidated and continually repelled the Viet Cong,” he said. The Australians would have been overrun, but being within range of artillery at the base, Major Smith was able to direct the fall of shot onto the attacking enemy. The accuracy was such that it incurred most of the enemy casualties, Mr Bingham said. During the battle, tropical monsoon rain descended, bringing atrocious conditions coupled with the Australians running low on ammunition. But thankfully, two helicopters were able to resupply the company with ammunition. Eventually, they were relieved by A Company in armoured personnel carriers and the enemy withdrew. But there was a death toll, with 245 bodies on the battlefield. “Seventeen Australian infantrymen were killed and one crewman from 1APC,” Mr Bingham said. “Incidentally, their average age was 21 years. “The company earned the US Presidential Citation for their action now known as the Battle of Long Tan,” he said. Closer to home, the service remembered Mansfield’s Private Tony Purcell, who was killed in action on 25 July, 60 years ago this year. Serving with 6RAR, he was taking part in Operation Hobart around the village of Long Phuoc, a known transit area for Viet Cong. His name is inscribed on the Vietnam War plaque at the Mansfield War Memorial. Mr Bingham also noted the contribution of his wife Marlene’s cousin Ron Trimble, who was also killed in action and buried in Bendigo. The RSL also acknowledged the four remaining Vietnam veterans in Mansfield who were in attendance: Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield. They all served at various periods throughout the conflict. The service concluded with the playing of the Last Post and the silence. The Mansfield commemoration was one of many held across Australia on 18 August, with Vietnam Veterans’ Day observed each year on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan. The date was officially designated as Vietnam Veterans’ Day in 1987, recognising not only those who fought at Long Tan but all Australians who served during the Vietnam War. More than 60,000 Australians served during the conflict, including almost 19,000 national servicemen. About 3000 Australians were wounded and 524 died during their service in Vietnam or as a result of that service. Long Tan remains one of the most significant battles involving Australian forces in Vietnam. By the end of the battle, 18 Australians had died and 24 others had been wounded. Sixty years on, the anniversary continues to serve as a day to remember the sacrifice of those who did not return and acknowledge the service of veterans such as Mansfield’s Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield. Lest we forget. For any veterans and families in need of counselling, contact Open Arms on the 24-hour number 1800 011 046.