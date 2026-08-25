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Mansfield’s Vietnam veterans stand together

<p>Vietnam veterans Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield</p>\\n
<p>Vietnam veterans Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield</p>\\n

Vietnam veterans Denis Tucker, Graeme Tyers, Bob Speed and Garry Rayfield

Local veterans remembered on 60th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.
August 25, 2026 • 11:54
Updated, August 26, 2026 • 07:00

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