The Fire Danger Period within the majority of the North East including Mansfield shire will officially end on Easter Tuesday, 7 April, almost a month earlier than anticipated after what has been an exceptionally busy fire season.

Mansfield, Wangaratta, Benalla, Alpine, Indigo, Towong, Wodonga council areas, and Alpine resorts have been included under the lifting of the fire restrictions.

CFA Deputy Chief Officer for the North East, Gavin Thompson, said the easing of restrictions was due to a number of favourable factors within the CFA District 23 and 24 areas.

“Recent fires in these areas have shown less intensity due to some recent welcomed rainfall,” he said.

“Rain has fallen consistently, as predicted in the region which is allowing us to ease restrictions.”

Strathbogie and Moira shires fire restrictions were lifted earlier on 30 March.

CFA is urging residents to remain alert as the current and continued conditions can still lead to fast-moving grassfires even in cooler weather.

Mansfield Fire Brigade CFA captain David Mims reiterated the same concerns for residents and visitors in our area.

“With a drier than average autumn expected, the lifting of fire restrictions does not mean people should become complacent,” said Mr Mims.

“You should still monitor conditions if suitable to burn off and remember to register your burn.

“When the fire restrictions are lifted people tend to get excited, but you have all winter to wait for the right conditions to burn off."

If smoke or fire is reported, it will be cross-checked with the register to avoid an emergency response.

Burn-offs can be registered online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au or by calling 1800 668 511.

Where possible, landowners should also notify neighbours and those nearby who may be sensitive to smoke.

Some smoke may be visible in the district, but this is strictly for farmers such as professional seed growers to burn stubble who are exempt from the fire restriction period and are experienced and prepared in minimising risk according to the CFA.

Mr Mims stressed it is important that when burning off for all of us that there is an adequate supply of water close by and not left unattended.

The Easter break usually attracts many campers to the area and unfortunately brings the “usual silly behaviour” around camp fires, he said.

“A camp fire can only be lit for cooking and warmth, it must be small and confined, not a huge bonfire.”

Campers are responsible for ensuring any camp fires are fully extinguished before leaving.

Cross agency surveillance of the camping areas by Forest Management, DEECA and Victoria Police will be supporting the local fire brigades to ensure campers are complying with the fire season regulations during the Easter break said Mr Mims.

The Mansfield Fire Brigade conducted its review last week post the January fires which included some communication reception issues of which the CFA is well aware of, said the local captain.

A positive was that all firefighting members came home safely and the cooperation of other emergency agencies was “very strong,” Mr Mims added.

In addition to the bushfires, it has been a busy season with call outs to assist with two vehicle accident fatalities at Tolmie and Maindample, he said.

The heavy workload of the Merton Fire Brigade was also noted as its members were on duty 24 hours each day during and after the bushfires which impacted properties in their area.

"As we head into the cooler months there are several important tasks that residents should be attending to," said Mr Mims.

"The first one is to replace the batteries in any smoke alarms in the home when daylight saving ends on 5 April 2026.

"Another important job is the cleaning of flues and chimneys to prevent any fire risk.

“The quality of wood makes an impact if not properly dried and can leave deposits.

"While the immediate threat of bushfires has been greatly reduced, residents are also urged to review their evacuation plans with family members and establish an emergency meeting place before summer," Mr Mims said.