Only two people have been diagnosed with influenza in the Mansfield Shire so far this year but numbers are expected to grow if data from the last few years is an indicator.

Following a "horror" 2025 season that saw record-breaking infection rates across Australia, local pharmacists are urging residents to prioritise their flu vaccinations before the winter peak.

Health experts warn that though confirmed cases are low locally, national data is showing a significant early-season surge.

At Eisners Pharmacy, pharmacist John Eisner reports that while the flu has yet to make a major local appearance, other respiratory illnesses have been circulating.

"No real sign of actual flu around here at the moment," Mr Eisner said.

"There has been quite a steady stream of regular colds over the Easter break and prior to that there was a bit of an outbreak of RSV."

With flu vaccines now in stock, Mr Eisner said now is the ideal window for protection.

"In general, the flu shot is free to 65 years and older and $25 for five to 64 year olds.

"There are a few government-funded exceptions to this.

"We can also advise on other vaccinations that may be applicable—whooping cough, RSV, COVID, and others—which can be done at the same time."

At Mansfield Pharmacy, pharmacist Adam Hardi is observing an unusual trend in the 2026 data, noting that the season is shaping up to start earlier than the typical May-to-September window.

"In 2026 we’re seeing higher than normal activity even in late summer and early autumn, which is unusual," Mr Hardi said.

"There’s also a new circulating strain of influenza A (often referred to as 'Super-K'), which appears to be highly transmissible.

"Experts are concerned it could contribute to a significant season, particularly given lower vaccination rates in recent years."

Mr Hardi noted that Mansfield residents are already being proactive.

"We’re starting to see increasing interest in flu vaccinations, particularly as awareness grows about how severe last year’s season was," he said.

"Many patients are booking early this year, which is encouraging.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness and help protect more vulnerable members of the community."

The push for early vaccination follows a devastating 2025, which saw over 502,000 lab-confirmed cases and 1,738 deaths nationally.

Dr Michael Wright, President of the Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP), described 2025 as a "horror year" that overwhelmed hospitals.

"More than 2,700 of the flu cases Australia has recorded (so far) this year were among babies and children under five," Dr Wright said of the 24,800 confirmed cases up to the end of March.

He highlighted that "needle-phobia" remains a barrier, but pointed to the availability of intranasal (nasal spray) vaccines for children and teens as a painless alternative to keep families safe.