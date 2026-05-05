The Community Bank Mansfield & District has officially launched its 2026 Community Impact Program, introducing a bold new approach that puts funding decisions directly into the hands of the local community, alongside a suite of initiatives designed to strengthen connection and support across the region.

At a recent community information session attended by local leaders, volunteers and community organisations, the Community Bank reinforced its purpose of delivering meaningful outcomes through local banking.

Branch manager Phil Camilleri said that "while banking is our business, community is our purpose".

"It is our aim to create lasting community benefit," he said.

"Every dollar generated through local banking helps fund projects that contribute to making the Mansfield district a stronger, more connected place to live.”

As part of the wider Bendigo Bank network (one of Australia’s largest social enterprises), the Community Bank model reinvests up to 80 per cent of profits back into local communities.

More than $416 million has been reinvested nationally to date, including $50.2 million in 2025 alone.

Locally, the Mansfield branch has contributed more than $1.8 million and is on track to reach a significant $2 million milestone later in 2026.

In a major change for this year’s funding program, community groups will apply for funding and have their projects presented to the public for community to vote on which initiatives they want supported.

The 2026 program will offer a mix of funding packages, including five grants of $5,000, four grants of $2,500 and five grants of $1,000.

“The new model is designed to give the community a stronger voice and ensure funding aligns with what matters most locally,” said Vice Chair Haley Tudor-Harrop.

Applications are now open to all the community groups who attended the information night, closing on 26 May 2026, with community voting taking place from 15 June to 12 July.

Successful applicants will be announced at a community event on 21 July.

Community Bank Mansfield & District has also introduced a streamlined, year-round event sponsorship program to better support local organisations and reduce the administrative burden on volunteers.

The new process offers funding of up to $2000 per event through a simplified application pathway.

Alongside the funding program, the Community Bank is continuing to invest in significant community projects that will deliver long-term impact.

This includes support for an immersive digital experience at the Mansfield Station Precinct in partnership with the Mansfield Historical Society, featuring advanced projection and audio technology to bring local stories, First Nations culture and fossil heritage to life in an engaging and educational format.

Over the next 12 months, the Community Bank Mansfield & District will also review its Community Impact Strategy, engaging with the community to help shape future priorities and guide investment over the coming years.

This process will include consultation through surveys, forums and local discussions to ensure the strategy continues to reflect the evolving needs of the Mansfield district.

Community Bank Mansfield & District emphasises that ongoing community support is key to sustaining and growing its impact, with local banking directly enabling further investment back into the region.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://communitybankmansfield.smartygrants.com.au/