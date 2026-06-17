Mansfield District Hospital is celebrating a significant achievement this month, with local grade two physiotherapist Vanessa Jacob named a finalist in the prestigious Victorian Rural Health Awards.

Ms Jacob has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution by a Mentor or Supervisor Award, a category that honours health professionals who provide vital support, knowledge, and inspiration to the next generation of rural clinicians.

The awards, hosted by the Rural Workforce Agency Victoria (RWAV), recognise individuals who go above and beyond to strengthen and sustain the rural health workforce.

For the past four years, Ms Jacob has served as a clinical supervisor with Going Rural Health, a government-funded initiative of the University of Melbourne’s Department of Rural Health.

The program acts as a major driving force behind student placements, helping to bridge the gap between metropolitan training and the unique demands of country practice.

"As the lead supervisor, I am the person who curates the experience for students to progress their knowledge and practical skills," Ms Jacob said.

"I aim to give students meaningful exposure to how rewarding rural physiotherapy can be—not only for the patients but for the students themselves."

Paula Collins, Associate Lecturer in Rural Mental Health at the University of Melbourne, nominated Ms Jacob for the award, citing her significant impact on the student experience.

"Vanessa has played a pivotal role in the development and delivery of physiotherapy placements at Mansfield District Hospital," Ms Collins said.

"Her extensive knowledge, clinical expertise, and enthusiasm for teaching create a highly valued placement experience."

Students rotate through six four-week placements at a variety of health providers, with the Mansfield program offering students an experience beyond building on their direct physiotherapy skillset.

"I see my role in rural health as ensuring students consider and provide holistic, client-centred care by working with other disciplines, ensuring all aspects of care are addressed," she said.

At the Mansfield District Hospital, Ms Jacob has integrated training on the mental health aspects of geriatric care, encouraging students to work collaboratively.

Students in the program are often tasked with interviewing patients and clients, helping them process the complex transition from independent living to aged care.

"It helps the students grow and build rapport with the patients," Ms Jacob said.

"We allow them to sit, chat, and assess; it gives them the confidence that then grows into their whole career."

Ms Jacob noted that this mentorship is mutually beneficial.

"It keeps me up to date with the latest evidence coming out of universities," she said.

"The internal reward is watching the students develop - they come in quiet, and by the end, they are confidently talking to doctors, nurses, patients and clients."

While Ms Jacob is passionate about the future of rural health, she remains a vocal advocate for the systemic changes needed to support regional practitioners.

She pointed to staff shortages and the difficulty of attracting graduates to rural areas as ongoing challenges.

"I see many skilled practitioners wanting to provide more, but limited funding for additional positions forces talented clinicians to move out of rural practice," she said.

"It’s vital that we develop more initiatives - such as adequate accommodation for staff and their families - to keep them here."

She encourages all students to consider rural placements, noting that the supportive team culture and the opportunity for hands-on, multidisciplinary work are experiences that "stay with you for a lifetime".

Ms Jacob is one of 14 finalists from across the state vying for the award.

The winner will be announced during a virtual event later this month.