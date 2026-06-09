A sellout audience attended the recent Australian premiere screening of documentary Rescued Hearts at the Mansfield Armchair Cinema (MAC).

The screening rights to the American-made film were made possible thanks to Mansfield couple Wayne and Therese Anderson, who hosted the film evening on Thursday, May 28.

According to Wayne, it was the biggest screening of a film at the local venue and was shown across both cinemas simultaneously to 75 filmgoers.

“Patrons consisted mostly from Mansfield and Merrijig districts, with journeys travelled from Alexandra and Echuca,” he said.

The film was promoted by word of mouth and through the film’s trailers on YouTube.

Wayne, a local horseman, has a deep interest in the horse-human connection and the role horses can play in wellbeing and healing.

This led to an invitation for Wayne and Therese to participate in an American podcast with other guests involved in equine activities.

“The organic conversation discussed was the subject of communities,” said Wayne.

Bushfires had devastated the local area earlier this year and the Andersons had “witnessed and felt the nurture and support from our community”.

This prompted them to explore the possibility of bringing the award-winning film to Mansfield.

Rescued Hearts is a documentary exploring healing, trauma and the relationship between horses and humans.

“We had received good reports regarding this film,” said Wayne.

“So, without any more knowledge of the film we presented Rescued Hearts and our community grabbed the opportunity and within two weeks of advertising ticket numbers were met,” he said.

The film is inspired by a life-changing moment when a seven-year-old child diagnosed with autism spoke his first words while interacting with a horse.

Filmmakers Dana Croschere and Krisanna Sexton set out to better understand what makes these moments possible.

The film features personal stories, interviews with experts and research into horse-assisted healing and therapy.

The real-life experiences portrayed explore trauma, healing and the impact of the horse-human connection.

A comment featured in the film was that “horses have no agenda” and therefore provide a safe space for healing.

The documentary also examines research presented by its contributors into the benefits of horse-assisted therapy.

Rescued Hearts is described by its makers as not just a story about horses, but an invitation for deeper connection with ourselves, each other and nature.

“The evening was full of emotion and showcased horses, nature and other animals for their amazing contribution to our lives,” Wayne said.

As attendees left after the film there was a feeling of a “wonderful caring community feel”, he added.

The success of the screening has been shared with the filmmakers.

The film received several accolades last year, including Best Documentary at the Tryon International Film Festival.