$2 million promised for Industrial Precinct

The Labor Government has announced a $2 million promise to help Mansfield develop new opportunities to strengthen and diversify its local economy through the Lakins Road Industrial Precinct. The precinct is a new 46-lot development designed to address a local shortage of serviced industrial land. A joint project between Mansfield Shire Council and developer David Luelf & Sons Pty Ltd, the estate will provide development-ready land to support local businesses, create jobs and drive regional economic growth. The $9.15 million project includes a $6.35 million contribution from the developer, $800,000 from Mansfield Shire Council and now the needed $2 million from the Victorian Government. Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes announced the funding from the Trunk Infrastructure Fund to progress Mansfield Enterprise Park – Unlocking Lakins Road Industrial Precinct and Woodlands Industrial Estate. The funding will support Mansfield Shire Council to deliver trunk infrastructure including water, sewer, roads, power and NBN connections to the Mansfield Enterprise Park, helping create new opportunities for local businesses, jobs and economic development. Stage one will deliver 15 hectares of industrial land at Woodlands Estate, creating 31 fully serviced, development-ready lots, with a further 15 lots to be created on adjacent council-owned land. The initiative forms part of locally led efforts to identify new economic opportunities and support communities following the end of native timber harvesting. Mansfield is one of 10 regional industrial precincts receiving support through the Trunk Infrastructure Fund to transition and implement new strategies in their local economies.