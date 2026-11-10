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Infrastructure and Transport

$2 million promised for Industrial Precinct

<p>LAKINS ROAD: The Lakins Road Industrial Precinct is a new 46-lot development.</p>\\n
<p>LAKINS ROAD: The Lakins Road Industrial Precinct is a new 46-lot development.</p>\\n

LAKINS ROAD: The Lakins Road Industrial Precinct is a new 46-lot development.

The Labor Government has promised to help fund a new 46-lot development, designed to address a local shortage of serviced industrial land.
November 10, 2026 • 10:57
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 10:57

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