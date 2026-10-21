VCAT says no to quarry

A proposed stone quarry at Boorolite, within the Mt Buller Road alpine approach, has been rejected by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), following opposition from Mansfield Shire Council and local residents. The decision upholds council’s earlier refusal to grant a planning permit for stone extraction at 138 Hearns Road, with the tribunal finding the development would have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding landscape. The proposed quarry was within an area covered by the Alpine Approach Significant Landscape Overlay (SLO1), which aims to protect the scenic qualities of the Delatite Valley and views towards Mt Buller and the surrounding ranges. Council originally refused the application in May 2025, citing a range of planning concerns, before the applicant appealed the decision to VCAT. The tribunal found that the scale of the surrounding landscape did not mean the proposed extraction activities could be absorbed without affecting its visual character. Consideration was also given to the potential impact on nearby Delatite Winery, located approximately two kilometres from the proposed quarry site, where the natural setting forms an important part of its tourism, hospitality and events operations. Mansfield Shire mayor Cr Steve Rabie welcomed the outcome, saying it recognised the importance of the region’s natural environment to both residents and visitors. “Our landscapes are more than a backdrop in Mansfield Shire. “They’re intrinsically linked with our community’s identity and they’re the reason visitors keep coming back to contribute to our economy,” he said. “The tribunal has recognised that the views of Mt Buller and the surrounding ranges are valuable to our community and that tourism is a real driver for our local economy. “This positive outcome reflects the strength of community support throughout the process. “Our community asked for these important landscapes to be protected, and we listened.” Delatite Winery managing director David Ritchie also welcomed the ruling. “Delatite Winery thanks Mansfield Shire Council for everything they’ve done over what’s been a long journey, and for recognising how important the SLO1, rural landscape and beautiful views are to the winery, visitors and to the whole community,” he said. The SLO1 protects the character of the valley, including views from Mt Buller Road, surrounding approach roads and public viewpoints. The planning provisions recognise the significance of the mountain ranges, open pastures, waterways and vegetation that contribute to the area’s distinctive appearance. Joan Tehan, who appeared at the VCAT hearing as an objector to the proposal, said she was delighted with the outcome and pointed to the long history of efforts to protect the valley from inappropriate development. “The SLO1 over our alpine approach has state significance with its origins dating back more than 40 years ago when a state government minister intervened to halt subdivision when the Delatite Valley came under threat from overdevelopment,” she said. Kym Lynch, spokesperson for the Hearns Road community group, said the ruling reinforced the importance of the existing protections. “This decision is the second VCAT refusal for a quarry permit in the SLO1, the other being in Buttercup Road Merrijig. “This VCAT finding is justification of Mansfield Shire Council’s decision to refuse permits for these proposed quarries. “It is our responsibility to protect this landscape for future generations,” she said. The decision follows an extended planning process involving council, neighbouring property owners, local businesses and community groups. Council records show the original application attracted 16 outstanding objections before councillors voted to refuse the permit in May last year. Mansfield Shire Council general manager investment and planning Melissa Crane said the process demonstrated the importance of community participation in planning decisions. “Decisions like this matter to everyone who calls Mansfield Shire home. “Locals raised their concerns, Council listened and the tribunal looked closely at the evidence,” she said. “Community input is not a roadblock to good planning. “It is what makes good planning possible. “The people who live and work here know this land better than anyone and they deserve a say in what happens to it. “Council will keep advocating for a planning system that puts local people and local knowledge at the centre of decisions that shape our shire.”