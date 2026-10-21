Social media
Home page>News>Infrastructure and Transport>VCAT says no to quarry
Infrastructure and Transport

VCAT says no to quarry

<p>NO QUARRY: A proposed quarry on Mt Buller Road has been rejected by VCAT. PHOTO: Pexel.</p>\\n
<p>NO QUARRY: A proposed quarry on Mt Buller Road has been rejected by VCAT. PHOTO: Pexel.</p>\\n

NO QUARRY: A proposed quarry on Mt Buller Road has been rejected by VCAT. PHOTO: Pexel.

Tribunal upholds council refusal, citing unacceptable impacts on the Delatite Valley landscape.
Jarrah Loh
October 21, 2026 • 01:36
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 01:37

Subscription required to continue reading this article