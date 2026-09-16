Social media
Home page>News>Infrastructure and Transport>Who will match the $6m r...
Infrastructure and Transport

Who will match the $6m road pledge?

<p>Cindy McLeish announced a $6 million roads commitment, now who will match it?</p>\\n
<p>Cindy McLeish announced a $6 million roads commitment, now who will match it?</p>\\n

Cindy McLeish announced a $6 million roads commitment, now who will match it?

Council challenges all parties to commit to Mansfield funding as regional road debate heats up pre-election
September 16, 2026 • 05:49
Updated, September 16, 2026 • 05:49

Subscription required to continue reading this article