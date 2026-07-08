Works to restore an historic Mansfield Shire institution are now underway, with the Goods Shed at the Mansfield Station Precinct set to return to its former glory in the coming months.

The Goods Shed has stood as a silent testament to Mansfield’s industrial past since the railway station’s closure in 1978.

The restorative works are hoped to breathe new life into the Goods Shed and take a significant step towards protecting Mansfield township’s High Country heritage well into the future.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie said Council was delighted to see work underway.

"Mansfield and our outlying communities have a lot of unique character and country charm," he said.

"Mansfield Shire Council is committed to protecting what makes our towns and villages so special.

"The work to restore the historic Goods Shed is a reflection of this commitment.

"It’s an important project that ensures an iconic landmark survives and thrives as Mansfield continues to grow.

"We’d like to thank the Mansfield Historical Society, which has preserved the building over the years.

"Thanks to its efforts, a lasting tribute to the region’s colourful past will return to its former glory and enjoy a bright future."

The president of the Mansfield Historical Society, Graeme Stoney AM, said the Goods Shed, situated at what is now known as the Station Precinct, is a very precious heritage building.

"Its rugged construction has stood the test of time and, until 1978, the building exported and received goods carried on the train, which sustained life and development in the Mansfield district,” Mr Stoney said.

“The fact that the building is now being refurbished and will become an important feature of the precinct is very exciting for Mansfield's history.”

“The future use of the building will complement the Mansfield Heritage Museum and both establishments will attract visitors and generate economic benefit for the town."

The Goods Shed Project will be delivered across two stages and includes structural and refurbishment works to the existing building, followed by construction of a new kitchen and accessible bathroom facilities as part of the internal fit-out.