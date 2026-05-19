More than three years ago, Mansfield’s Pam Alexander had a vision for a much-needed community asset.

Last week, that vision became reality with the opening of a new toilet and shower block in Curia Street, delivered through a collaboration between the Mansfield Uniting Op Shop and Mansfield Shire Council.

When the Courier spoke to Ms Alexander following the opening event, there was immense pride in the successful outcome and in her local community who shared the journey.

As chairperson of the local St Andrew’s Uniting Church discussions around local welfare concerns were common with one conversation with friend and volunteer at the Mansfield St Vincent de Paul Welfare Assistance Centre, Sue Combes, highlighting the need for such a service.

Ms Combes gave an overview of the situation in Mansfield including knowledge of several homeless individuals sleeping rough during a talk to the Uniting Op Shop volunteers last September.

Post-COVID the housing affordability crisis continues for many, including people with no home to call their own or those fleeing dangerous situations at home.

“It was brought to my attention the need for a service to be provided to the local community to allow people to have the basic right and dignity where they can shower and attend to their personal hygiene needs,” said Ms Alexander.

“I was told by Sue that people who had fallen on hard times were being given a petrol voucher to drive to Tolmie to have a shower as there were no facilities available in Mansfield."

This was the start of a search for access to existing shower facilities within the township.

St Andrew’s lay person and church elder, Edwin Harris said everyone within the parish was looking for different options including caravan parks and other practical locations.

“The options that we thought were appropriate were not viable for legal or insurance reasons or were not convenient,” said Mr Harris.

Thanks to the generosity of the Uniting Church Op Shop the unit was purchased and the Mansfield Shire provided a suitable location.

Ms Alexander believes the newly opened facility will benefit a wide range of community members and tourists.

“The lack of accessible showers in Mansfield was a year-round issue, not only for the homeless but also for tourists visiting the area,” she said.

“During the advocacy for this important project, more and more individuals have come forward to express their need for access to the shower facilities.

“The need for the shower units is wide-reaching with victims of domestic violence and young people who are unable to shower at home before school also identified as beneficiaries.”

As part of the project, a customised double shower/toilet pod, featuring one accessible and one unisex facility was installed.

Works involved site preparation, utility connections, accessible pathways and construction of a fire-rated boundary fence, all in line with Australian Standards according to council.

The project was funded by Mansfield Uniting Church Op Shop who contributed $57,000 for the unit with St Andrew’s Uniting Church adding $5,200 for the concrete ramp and safety rails.

Council contributed approximately $60,000, through capital works program savings.

The official opening of the new operational accessible public shower and toilet facility at 5 Curia Street, Mansfield occurred on 11 May with representatives of Mansfield Shire Council, the Mansfield Uniting Church and St Vincent de Paul in attendance.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie said the project reflects council’s ongoing commitment to supporting community wellbeing through practical, inclusive infrastructure.

“This facility ensures everyone in our community has access to safe, dignified and essential amenities,” he said.

“It’s another example of what can be achieved when local government listens to their community and works with local organisations to deliver a project the community needs.

“Council thanks Mansfield Uniting Church and St Vincent de Paul for their advocacy and their generous contribution."

Ms Combes who was unable to attend the opening expressed her appreciation of the tireless work over three years that Ms Alexander had devoted to making the project happen.

“Many people within the community will benefit from this and the generosity of the Uniting Church Op Shop,” she said.

“It has been an honour to walk alongside you and support you all the way."

Ms Combes spoke of the many challenges and continually proving that they would not be put off regardless of how many obstacles they encountered.

Community members who may benefit from access to these hygiene facilities are encouraged to utilise the service.

Access to the facility will be managed by Mansfield’s St Vincent de Paul Welfare Centre at 31 Highett St.

Ms Alexander was grateful to everyone involved in the project.

She also wanted to thank the Mansfield CWA who will be providing “pamper packs” which will have everything needed to use the new facility.