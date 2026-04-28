Strong community objections to a new planning application for the inclusion of a car wash and stand-alone shop at the service station development on Maroondah Highway have prompted a Compulsory Conference this week, with a VCAT hearing also scheduled if no agreement is reached.

The proposal for additions to the service station site came before Mansfield Shire Council at last week's April meeting with a recommendation to reject the planning permit.

Council officers said rejections were based on an out-of-date traffic report (dated 2019), concerns over heightened noise emanating from the additions to the business, health issues for neighbouring properties and increased traffic in and out of the car wash.

The submitted traffic impact assessment by O'Briens stated vehicles per day at 4,400 — council officers described this as significantly understated and much outdated.

Current traffic flow on the highway is suggested to be almost double that of the 2019 figures — at least 6,000 cars per day, particularly on busy weekends both winter and summer.

The significant risk of traffic queuing on an existing busy road network during peak periods had not been suitably addressed and is inconsistent with the Purpose and Decision Guidelines of the Commercial 1 Zone.

Cr James Tehan pointed out that traffic flow, particularly during winter weekends, was already heavy with queues of cars lined up as far as Kidston Parade, due to Buller Sports visitors entering and leaving that site, and believes the service station — with the inclusion of a car wash — could cause more traffic congestion.

Council officers told council the application does not suitably address the effect of the proposal on the operation of the road and on public safety.

Objectors Dr Will Twycross, Tony Tehan and Kym Lynch (Mansfield Matters Group) were given the chance to further address councillors, however no new objection points were raised.

Council also heard from developer representative Robbie McKenzie, who stated that following 12 objections received, five points had been reviewed with suggested changes regarding traffic flow, noise and hours of operation all being addressed.

"All changes will be carried through by the developer," Mr McKenzie told council.

"The applicant submitted alterations to the planning permit addressing several points put before council by Dr Twycross.

"In relation to traffic flow and aesthetics, the Department of Transport and Planning have given their full consent to the application."

Council's senior planning officer Nicole Embling stated that the decision of entry and exit to the service station was a VicRoads matter and would need to be reviewed if a permit was granted for the car wash, as it may impact on the number of vehicles using the facility.

The recommendations set by council officers were endorsed unanimously.

The developer lodged its VCAT application after council neither granted an amended permit nor dealt with the application within the prescribed timeframe from its November 2025 submission.

The Compulsory Conference — scheduled for 30 April — brings together developers, council officers and objectors in a without-prejudice meeting to explore possible agreement.

If no resolution is reached, the matter proceeds to a VCAT hearing.