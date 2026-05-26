The Social Inclusion Action Group (SIAG), in collaboration with Mansfield Shire Council, proudly celebrated the incredible contribution of local volunteers at a dinner last week.

Coinciding with National Volunteers Week, the event was held at the Mansfield Golf Club and brought together more than 100 volunteers representing a wide range of community organisations from across the shire.

The evening recognised the vital role volunteers play in strengthening the Mansfield community, from supporting sporting clubs and emergency services to delivering social programs, events and community initiatives.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie, who attended the event with Cr James Tehan and Cr Mandy Treasure on behalf of Council, highlighted the fact that volunteers are integral to many local services, events and community connections.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our community and they add so much to life in our shire,” he said.

"When I see their generosity and community spirit in practice, it makes me feel incredibly proud to be part of this special community.

“This event was an opportunity for SIAG, Council and the community to say thank you and acknowledge the enormous impact volunteers have across every part of our shire.”

The event featured renowned Australian comedian and actor Colin Lane as host and MC.

He brought humour and warmth to the celebration while Mayor Cr Rabie delivered special acknowledgements to volunteers for their ongoing dedication and service.

SIAG member Michelle Harmer also addressed attendees on the evening, acknowledging the importance of recognising volunteers and the role they play in fostering community connection and inclusion.

“SIAG is passionate about supporting projects and events that help people feel connected, included and engaged within the community,” Ms Harmie said.

“The Volunteer Thank You Dinner was a fantastic way to celebrate the people who give so much of their time to support others across Mansfield Shire.

“SIAG also provides community grants of up to $5,000 to support local initiatives that strengthen social connection and inclusion.

"We’re always keen to welcome new members and encourage anyone interested in joining SIAG or applying for future funding opportunities to contact siag@mansfield.vic.gov.au for more information.”

The event was funded through SIAG, community-led group auspiced by Mansfield Shire Council and funded by the Victorian state government that supports initiatives promoting social inclusion, participation and wellbeing across Mansfield Shire.

National Volunteers Week is Australia’s largest annual celebration of volunteering and recognises the millions of Australians who generously contribute their time to support communities across the country.