Mansfield Primary School (MPS) is a winner in this year’s State budget with $440,000 being granted to refurbish its older toilets.

On hearing the news, MPS principal Nicole Salmon said it was amazing.

"We are so excited to have the grant, it will complete the refurbishment of this original part of our school,” she said.

Ms Salmon said plans are already underway for upgrading the main school building with a new roof, refurbished windows and a smarter outside appearance for the "old building, while still retaining the heritage of the school".

The school is now in its 154th year since establishment.

The toilet block to be refurbished was originally built in the 1970s and has not had a great deal of work done to it since then.

“We especially want to see our disabled toilet facility upgraded as nothing has been done to that for about 20 years,” she said.

“This refurbishment will accommodate the students for the next 20 to 30 years.

“And we have hopes that perhaps a mural can be painted on the outside – we have an artist already in mind for this.

“The children are very excited at the prospect of brand new toilets and a complete refurb in not only our boys’ and girls’ toilets but also the 'all accessible' (disability) toilets as well.”

Although plans have not been revealed, or how much new and old will be retained, Ms Salmon said everyone is still very excited and waiting for tenders to be called.

The refurbishment will come under the Education Department’s maintenance and compliance program and is expected to be started later this year.

Announcing the win for MPS, Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes said “nothing is more important than our children’s future".

“I’m so proud to announce that Labor is delivering for Northern Victoria, by making sure our local kids can learn in world-class facilities.”

The MPS grant is a portion of the total of $294.8 million investment to schools across the state.

The budget also invests in essential maintenance and compliance programs – including rapid support for schools damaged by incidents or extreme weather.

This includes $28.8 million to improve access for students with disability and additional needs.