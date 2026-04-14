Location is everything when it comes to creating a novel or film, so it was appropriate that author Andrea Barton launched her latest mystery book in the Jade Riley series in the town where it was set – Mansfield - and at the bookshop featured in the “Man in the Dam” last Friday night.

Part time Mansfield resident for the past eight years, Andrea and her engineer husband Andrew spilt their time between the city and their small acreage property.

More than 50 people gathered at Ink Bookshop, eager to listen to Andrea discuss her creative process for her latest book and share insights into the characters and locations featured within it.

Her latest offering combines murder, theatre and community secrets set in Mansfield with a sprinkling of well-known sites around town including much-loved café The Produce Store and surrounds of Lake Eildon.

Andrea read a chapter from her new novel the third in the series which involves the main character investigative journalist Jade Riley and her boyfriend Brett speaking to Ivy the proprietor of Ink Bookshop as a possible suspect.

Charlotte Lindsay host and owner of Ink Bookshop was reassured that the character in the book bore no resemblance to her!

The importance of location and personal experience of living in various places has shaped Andrea’s writing career over 22 years.

Her husband’s career has seen the pair live in Lagos, Houston and Doha – all rich fodder for Andrea’s mystery novels.

She told the audience that most of her life has been in Melbourne with a period in England as a child when her father was studying at Lancaster.

“I imagined I would go to the UK but end up in Nigeria with my husband,” she said.

“Places are really important and each of my books are driven by place,” Andrea said.

Buying a rural holiday home several years ago at Mansfield was the “first time I have spent some decent time in the country” she said.

“It was mainly because my husband loves the country and all the activities, he loves doing are here.

“I also enjoy nature,” she said, although not a fan of snakes who get several mentions in the book.

Andrea did admit they had no idea how to manage their 32 acres and that she had to “put on my big girl pants” as part of the learning experience.

During this time, she has built up knowledge of a small country town and what makes it tick.

Central to her storyline was the local amateur theatre group which was inspired by the Mansfield Music and Dramatic Society (MMuDs).

Andrea attended a MMuDs play rehearsal to better understand what goes on behind the scenes and the individuals involved.

The book begins with Jade who hosts a dinner at her parents’ country property with members of the local theatre group in attendance.

The next morning, she finds one of her guests dead in a dam.

This leads her to investigate further and unearthing long-held secrets.

As grudges and tangled motives emerge, the past refuses to stay buried.

As well as a mystery to solve, there is a proposal from her boyfriend and the dilemma of how much is Jade willing to give up for love.

The author has created five possible suspects, and this means that “Jade has to find an excuse to meet each person” after the dinner party.

Following the reading Andrea answered questions from the floor about her approach to writing.

“I have to work hard to write, when Andrew (her husband) is at work, I’m at work too,” she said.

Once a book is published there is all the marketing and media to follow up as well.

“I have to push myself and not get distracted.

"A deadline helps and I work on 1000 words a day."

She also works around her other work as an editor while working on her own books.

Andrea is carving a niche for herself as an accomplished mystery writer.

“The Man in the Dam” was this year placed as a gold finalist in the Indie Gold Awards, recognising the best in mystery, thriller and suspense writing and took out the Literary Titan Gold Award.

The novel has attracted favourable reviews from critics and fellow authors including Australian Kate Murdock, author of “Stone Circle” and “The Orange Grove”.

“A well-paced and well-researched read.

Barton has captured the dynamics of a small country town along with beautiful descriptions of the natural environment.

Jade’s love versus career dilemma kept me guessing as well as the dramatic crime storyline.”

“The Man in the Dam” is available from Ink and all the books in the series are standalone publications.