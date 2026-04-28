Mansfield Shire Council hosted what is believed to be its largest ever Australian citizenship ceremony last Tuesday, with sixteen new citizens taking their pledge in a crowded council chamber.

The ceremony was led by Mayor Cr Steve Rabie, with Crs Mandy Treasure and Bonnie Clark assisting in the presentation of certificates and a native plant to each new citizen.

Opening the ceremony, Cr Treasure welcomed conferees, their families and friends before introducing Mayor Rabie.

Those who made their pledge included: Kyle Michael James Bridgeman (UK), Wai Kwong Chan (Hong Kong), Tseng-Yi Chang (Taiwan), Celia Margaret, Isla Jane, Lola Sally and Neil James Geddes (all New Zealand), Bradley Thomas McFadden, Connor Bryce McFadden and Thomas Bradley McFadden, Chlouie Tumaneng Membrere, Jessie Chris Dennen Membrere and Christine Audrey Tumaneng Membrere (all Philippines), Glen Anthony Payne (New Zealand), Richard Niall Ray (New Zealand), Neeharika Reddy (New Zealand) and Phimpheng Xayavong (Lao People's Democratic Republic).

"Today marks a special and important step in the lives of you all, because today you will become Australian citizens," Cr Rabie said.

"By the end of today's ceremony we will have welcomed sixteen new citizens to our Australian family."

Cr Rabie congratulated all conferees on making the commitment to be part of Australia's future before reading a letter from Minister for Immigration the Hon. Tony Burke.

"Australia welcomes you as a full member of one of the most diverse nations on earth, where our citizenship is a bond which unites us all — welcome home," Mr Burke wrote.

Cr Rabie added: "I warmly congratulate our new citizens for taking the final step in their journey to become Australians. I look forward to seeing the contribution each of you will make to this country."

All sixteen conferees then stood to make their pledge, before the official ceremony closed with an invitation to stay for morning tea.