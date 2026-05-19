Merton Cricket Club’s cricketers recently celebrated their premiership winning season at a presentation night held at the Commercial Hotel, Mansfield.

Club champion and the bowling award went to 17-year-old Henry Berriman with 37 wickets at 9.5 average.

This award complemented the league B-Grade award for best bowling award.

Henry was also a handy lower order batsmen making 50 runs in six innings without losing his wicket.

Open batting went to Luke Benton with 320 runs at an average of 37.

James Benton took out three awards - the under 21 batting, most improved and the captains award.

Luke Berriman also took out three awards - the wicket keeping award, player of the finals and runner up club champion.

Harry Craddock was awarded the Munro/Glass Duck award; Jarrod Mahoney won the fielding award while Murray Sutton and Henry Berriman were presented the match balls after taking five wickets in an innings.

Club president Bernie Cummins was presented with a life membership after 30 years and six premierships in his time at the top job showing great commitment to the role as president.

Trudy Berriman won the Tom Jones Best Club Person for her off field work over 25 years.

The Merton committee would like to thank our sponsors and supporters in our premiership winning year and hoping to continue as one of the top sides in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association in the coming season and beyond.