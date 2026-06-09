The Mansfield Musical & Dramatic Society's production of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon has been recognised as Best Rural Community Production at the recent 2025/26 Amateur Performance Awards for the border region.

Several members from MMuDS involved in the show attended the event held at The Commercial Club in Albury on Saturday, May 30.

"Winning the APT award for Best Rural Community Production feels like a fairy godmother just tapped you on the shoulder and said, 'yes, all that delightful chaos you caused on stage was worth it'," according to The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon producer Maree Cordes.

"This award serves as a proud moment for The Brothers Grimm production team and cast in delivering a performance that reflects the very best of community theatre," said Maree.

"It speaks volumes to what MMuDS is all about.

“We are a community group working with the community to produce shows for our community's enjoyment.

“To have been nominated for five categories says so much about the quality of shows that we produce and the talent of our people."

Based on the much-loved fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, the pantomime showcased a new generation of local performers.

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon entertained strong audiences during its eight-show run from October 4 to 18 last year.

The annual awards night recognises community theatre companies, schools, performers, creatives and volunteers for their outstanding contributions to the local performing arts scene across north-east Victoria and southern New South Wales.