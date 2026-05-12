Autistic young adults aged 18 to 25 can now access a respite farm stay while their carers, usually parents, take a well-deserved break, thanks to Mansfield Autism Statewide Services’ new program, ‘Branching Out’.

According to CEO Simone Reeves, the respite farm stay program is uniquely positioned to fill a glaring service gap for young autistic adults.

“Services availability tend to drop off once children turn 18, but the need for services support and respite for that older age group remains very real,” she said

“We’ve created a program and space where young autistic adults can explore, thrive, make choices and build skills in a safe and supported space.

“While the carers get a break and a chance to recharge, we provide each young adult with targeted support to build independent living skills and confidence as part of a fun, social and active program with their peers."

The respite farm stays are typically funded through the participant’s NDIS plan via short term respite and core supports.

Participants stay in bespoke residences on the farm, each with their own bedroom and access to shared bathrooms and living and cooking spaces.

The program offers creative, cooking, movement, and recreational activities, alongside learning routines and strategies for managing challenges.

Participants engage in small-group outings to local community spaces while developing self-determination, independence, daily living skills, and the ability to share space with others.

Feedback about the new program is positive.

According to the father of a 22 year old autistic man, “the ‘Branching Out’ program gave us, as a family, the opportunity to rest, recharge, and reset after always being on call.

“As a young adult, our son was ready to experience more independence, and the consistent routines and dedicated support staff have been exactly what he needs,” he said.

Mansfield Autism is currently taking expressions of interest for ‘Branching Out’ and are also recruiting for more support workers who want to join the team in delivering this exciting new program.

Mansfield Autism Statewide Services is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that has been providing support for autistic people and their families for over 50 years. They recently expanded onto a 100 acre farm in northeast Victoria, in response to overwhelming demand.

Their services include skill building stays, respite, family stays, professional development training, specialist school and in-home autism practitioner support.

For more information please visit the website https://autismmansfield.org.au/