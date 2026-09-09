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Father and daughters on call

<p>Karl Corpe withe his daughters (from left) Jessica, Shannon and Mellissa. PHOTO: Jarah Loh</p>\\n
<p>Karl Corpe withe his daughters (from left) Jessica, Shannon and Mellissa. PHOTO: Jarah Loh</p>\\n

Karl Corpe withe his daughters (from left) Jessica, Shannon and Mellissa. PHOTO: Jarah Loh

For Karl, seeing his daughters build careers of their own in an industry he knows so well has become one of the most rewarding parts of the job.
September 9, 2026 • 12:51
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 12:52

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