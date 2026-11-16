When Mansfield builder Rick Lindsay decided it was time to transition into retirement, he knew a quiet farewell wouldn’t work. “When you try and retire, you never retire,” Rick said. “I thought three or four months away – with the encouragement of my wonderful wife Charlotte – would be the defining line between work and not work.” Inspired by a solo outback trip to visit his daughter on a remote cattle station in the Northern Territory and a local adventure undertaken by fellow Mansfield resident John McCoombe, Rick set his sights on an ambitious goal, driving from Bangkok to Istanbul alone in a nearly century-old car. His vehicle of choice was a 1929 Pontiac Roadster, manufactured in Detroit and imported into Australia. Originally an agricultural workhorse, Rick had purchased the vehicle and partially restored it during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Lacking modern comforts – no windows, no windscreen wipers and notoriously temperamental brakes – the Pontiac was far from a luxury tourer. Yet, painted with a clear message on its side, the car became a rolling billboard for the Shake It Up Australia Foundation, raising vital funds for Parkinson’s disease research. The cause is a personal one for Rick, inspired by former building clients he reconnected with who are living with the condition. Knowing that 100 per cent of donations go directly to research also gave Rick the added incentive to take up the cause and support the foundation. The journey got off to a slightly rocky start in Thailand. During the first week, heading north from Bangkok, the old Pontiac overheated, refused to start and tested Rick’s resolve. However, the mechanical troubles quickly revealed the defining theme of the trip, which proved to be the overwhelming generosity of strangers. Local Thai mechanics stepped in to fix the vehicle bit by bit. When they saw the Parkinson’s signage, they refused payment, insisting Rick put the repair fees into his fundraising. It was this spirit that followed him across borders. Police officers pulled out their credit cards on the side of the road to donate, and villagers across Asia rallied behind the Australian in the battered vintage car. In Laos, Rick was struck by the quiet dignity of daily life, noting the warmth of the locals and the joyful resilience of children playing happily without screens or modern toys. Crossing into China – the country Rick said will stay with him the most – required travelling with a mandatory local guide. Enter 28-year-old Burry Zhou, who spent six weeks squeezed onto the Pontiac’s hard seats alongside Rick. While Rick marvelled at China’s entrepreneurial spirit, modern infrastructure and warm hospitality – even starring in an advertisement for a Chengdu car-cleaning company – the chaotic traffic tested his self-admitted short temper. Watching Rick lose his cool when distracted drivers swerved in front of him to snap photos of the 1929 relic, Burry offered a lesson in Confucian patience. “He took my hand and told me that losing my temper diminishes my character,” Rick said with a smile. “He said, ‘This moment will be gone. “‘They’ve also gone and they aren’t learning anything from you’. “I learned more about myself on this trip than anything else.” By the time Rick exited China, the Pontiac had become a viral sensation, appearing in an estimated one million photos across Chinese social media. Sticking to a strict $50-a-night accommodation budget, Rick pushed through the rugged landscapes of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, attesting to the resilience of the post-Soviet nations. After ferrying the Pontiac across the Caspian Sea into Azerbaijan – where Rick had previously worked on a building project – Rick was met with a hero’s welcome. Television crews and journalists flocked to film the rusty 1929 roadster parked against the sleek modern architecture of Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital city. The broadcast even caught the attention of the president of Azerbaijan, who reportedly has an extensive interest in classic cars. Impressed by the Pontiac’s genuine grit and Rick’s spirit of adventure, the president reportedly inquired about buying the car for a museum. “He has all these extraordinary cars, but he’s got no old paddock bashers,” Rick said. “He just loved the whole story.” Tempted as he was to leave it behind, a phone call back to mates in Mansfield settled the matter. The Pontiac was coming home to Victoria. After winding through Georgia and Türkiye to reach his official finish line in Istanbul, shipping red tape forced Rick to tack on an extra 1500 kilometres, finally ending the road trip in Athens, Greece. To help push the total over the line, Radio Mansfield is hosting an evening with Rick Lindsay. The armchair interview and dinner are scheduled for Monday 14 December at the Mansfield Hotel in what promises to be a night of great yarns, hard-earned wisdom and community spirit for a cause close to home.