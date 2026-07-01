For a man who does not usually ‘put himself out there’, Cal Spykers can expect to be recognised far beyond the local district from now on.

The Tolmie chippie usually leads a quiet life, but after applying for a role in a new television commercial, he expects to become well known in more places than just locally.

Cal saw a Facebook post from an advertising casting agency looking for people to audition for a beer advertisement.

“I had no idea it was for VB [Carlton & United Breweries],” Cal said.

After sending in an initial application, Cal said he was invited to an audition, followed by a couple more auditions, before eventually landing the role.

The whole process took only four weeks.

“I got a phone call to say I got the gig – it was so excellent,” he said.

Cal spent two days on a Hereford cattle property near Lancefield, where filming took place, with him doing the hard yards fencing a long paddock.

Laughing, Cal said he used to drink VB fairly regularly in his younger days, but not anymore.

He did not realise the advertisement was for Carlton & United Breweries until he attended the interviews.

“It was quite funny when I found out it was for a VB commercial,” Cal said.

“I didn’t have to do any practice – I just rocked up.

“Having had no acting experience at all, I still had to do a costume fitting in Melbourne.”

“The shoots for the advert were quite long – about 10-hour days – a big day,” he said.

The advertisement in full runs for about 30 seconds, but can be broken down into five, 15 and 30-second versions depending on where and when it is shown.

Already on air, the advertisement is likely to appear on Channel 7 during football broadcasts and on Channel 10, as well as YouTube.

“I’m pretty sure it will appear on other social media platforms as well,” he said.

“Obviously, being someone people don’t know, a lot of people haven’t recognised me in the advert.

“I don’t usually put myself out there either.”

Asked if he would do it again, Cal happily said yes.

Cal said after many years in the building trade he might look for another avenue of employment and would consider acting.

“I had a lot of fun – it’s great,” he said.

And if by chance a different television program offered him a change of career, would he take it up?

“Yeah, definitely – I’ve done carpentry for 20 years now, so it would be great to have a change, and I don’t want to get stuck in the same job for a whole lifetime,” he said.

“I’m really happy with the advert.

“It is good for Carlton & United, who are trying to promote the mid-strength beer – one tradies can drink, get up the next morning and not be too affected,” Cal said.