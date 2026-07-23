The Australian National Speedcubing Championships were held in Melbourne from 9 to 12 July 2026, bringing together up to 700 of the country’s fastest Rubik’s Cube solvers, including Mansfield local and Year 7 Cathedral College student Harvey Knight.

Harvey has been speedcubing for three years and competed at the state championships last year with his sister, Vivian.

The siblings qualified for events at their first national championships this year, with Harvey making the trip to Melbourne to compete.

Speedcubers compete across a wide range of official World Cube Association puzzle events, including the classic 3x3x3 Rubik's cube, larger cubes, blindfolded solving and one-handed events.

The championships showcase speed, precision and problem-solving, with each scramble unknown to the competitor before the solve and children competing against adults in the same competition.

Among the headline competitors was Melbourne’s Feliks Zemdegs, one of the greatest speedcubers of all time and a subject of the Netflix documentary ‘The Speed Cubers’.

A two-time world champion and holder of more than 100 world records during his career, he was a major drawcard as the next generation of speedcubers took him on.

Harvey competed in the classic 3x3x3 cube event, recording his fastest solve of the day in 30.63 seconds.

He also competed in the 2x2x2, skewb and pyraminx events.

Harvey met Feliks for an autograph before watching his blistering five-second solve of the classic 3x3x3 cube.

Blink and you would miss it.