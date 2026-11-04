Margie's Chilean ski adventure goes up in flames

At 77, champion Masters skier Margie Franke-Williams has travelled the world collecting gold medals, proving age is no barrier to pursuing a passion. But her latest international skiing adventure ended not with another medal, but with a terrifying escape from a burning hotel in the Chilean Andes, leaving her with little more than the clothes on her back, her passport and, rather unexpectedly, a pair of ski poles. Margie was among 119 guests evacuated when a devastating fire tore through the Hotel Alto Nevados at the Nevados de Chillán ski resort in Pinto, Chile, on Sunday 6 September. The blaze destroyed the hotel and damaged several other facilities, including a ski school, equipment rental area and café, while 20 vehicles were also damaged. Miraculously, no injuries or deaths were reported. Margie had travelled to South America to compete in the opening event of the FIS Masters World Cup, continuing a remarkable skiing career that began when she was in her mid-30s. Perhaps a bad omen, the trip got off to a difficult start when an unserviceable Qantas aircraft delayed her departure from Sydney, causing her to miss the arranged transport from Santiago to the ski resort, some 500 kilometres away. Margie finally arrived at Nevados de Chillán, managing a few hours of free skiing. After returning to her hotel room on the top floor, that her trip took a frightening turn. Margie had showered and changed into her Qantas pyjamas when a commotion outside began. “My roommate Danielle said, ‘It’s very noisy’. “I said, ‘Oh, it’s Sunday afternoon, they’re just all in the bar’.” But when Danielle looked out the window, she saw about 50 people below yelling and screaming to get out. A fire had broken out just above their room. Margie immediately recalled the fire safety briefings at Mt Hotham, where guests were instructed to wear sensible shoes and warm clothing in an emergency. She quickly changed out of her pyjamas, grabbed her phone, passport and travel bag, and threw on her backpack. For reasons she still cannot explain, she also picked up her slalom ski poles. “Luckily, we had used the stairs that morning, so we knew how to get down without using the lifts.” By the time Margie reached the lower levels, thick smoke was filling the building, while the roof was already engulfed in flames. She said there was no alarm or sprinklers. “The ski patrol were there in their ski boots with little fire extinguishers, and by this stage the whole roof of the place was burning,” she said. “The smoke was incredible.” Once outside, she realised she was still clutching her ski poles. “Everyone said, ‘What the hell are you doing with your ski poles?’ “I didn’t even know I had them in my hand. “I was just terrified.” Guests watched helplessly as the flames rapidly consumed the hotel and spread to nearby facilities. The speed and scale of the destruction left Margie stunned. “It went so quickly,” she said. “It was incredible.” With the hotel destroyed, Margie's possessions, including her suitcase and valuable race ski gear, were lost in the blaze. The ski poles, however, proved unexpectedly useful when evacuees were required to walk down the ski slope to waiting buses. The ordeal continued after the evacuation, with Margie seeking assistance from the Australian Embassy in Santiago. When she eventually located the building, she was initially told she needed an appointment. Margie was wearing a windcheater supplied by the resort, bearing the Nevados de Chillán name. She opened her jacket to show the receptionist. “I just said, ‘We were in the fire’.” The receptionist picked up the phone and dialled. “She handed me the phone and this Aussie voice said, ‘I’m the consul, how can I help you?’ “I just burst into tears. “I’m still emotional about it now.” Despite a trip that ended in disaster, Margie's determination to keep skiing remains undiminished. With international competitions scheduled in Japan in January and February, there is little time to waste, so Margie is concentrating on replacing the racing equipment lost in Chile. For a woman who has spent decades refusing to let age slow her down, the fire in Chile has become another extraordinary chapter in an already remarkable sporting life.