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Margie's Chilean ski adventure goes up in flames

<p>CHILLY: Margie planted with the Chile flag.</p>\\n
<p>CHILLY: Margie planted with the Chile flag.</p>\\n

CHILLY: Margie planted with the Chile flag.

Champion masters skier loses her equipment but escapes unharmed from Chile hotel blaze.
Jarrah Loh
November 4, 2026 • 12:06
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 12:13

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