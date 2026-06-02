Less than a month after devastating bushfires tore through the region in January, 12 people were detected with burning campfires at local campgrounds by Conservation Regulator Authorised Officers on Total Fire Ban days.

The charges relate to incidents on 5 and 7 February, when the ban was in force across the local fire district due to dangerous fire conditions with authorities conducting proactive patrols on public land.

In the Mansfield State Forest, four men were charged over a campfire at the Running Creek Campground on 5 February.

On the same day, at the Island Campsite in the Delatite Arm Reserve, three men were charged after a campfire and charcoal camp cooker were discovered.

A 17-year-old male at the site was issued an official warning.

North of Raids Inlet at Lake Eildon, three men and two women were charged regarding a campfire found on 7 February.

Each person has been charged with a single offence related to keeping a fire alight in the open air during a Total Fire Ban (TFB).

The charges follow a Shepparton man being convicted and fined $5000 in the Mansfield Magistrates’ Court last month for lighting a campfire at Lake Eildon during a statewide Total Fire Ban on 26 December 2024.

Conservation Regulator Hume Manager of Regulatory Operations, Greg Chant, warned that ignorance is no excuse for putting the community at risk.

“Total Fire Bans are declared to protect the community and the environment, when hot and windy conditions can allow embers from even small fires to spread quickly and ignite new fires in the landscape,” Mr Chant said.

“Under Total Fire Ban conditions, lighting fires in the open air is illegal as it puts lives, property, and the environment at serious risk.”

While enforcement remains a priority, local emergency responders are emphasising the need for personal responsibility and community collaboration.

Leading Senior Constable George Crawford of the Jamieson Police Station highlighted the proactive work of joint agency patrols, including local CFA volunteers.

“Yes, there were some disappointing behaviours identified during some of the TFB days, but we also had some really positive efforts, behaviours and gestures around that time too,” he said.

The Leading Senior Constable confirmed that on Total Fire Ban days, surpassing those charged, there would also be a number of on-the-spot infringements issued by the variety of authorised authorities patrolling camping areas.

“Our local Jamieson CFA brigade joined me on number of these days early this year during the fire season and have been involved with proactive Joint Agency patrols focusing on education, leading up to those events, and even on those TFB days to prevent risk to our community,” he said.

“It amazes me that our volunteers give up so much of their time, not only to training and responding to these fire events, but to assist with the community engagement and messaging.”

Along with commending the local CFA, Leading Senior Constable Crawford said the community had been amazing at reporting fires on TFB days.

“The awareness from the greater community has increased and the confidence to report these fires is what we need to ensure greater community safety,” he said.

The Leading Senior Constable said the year has proved challenging with offending parties all visitors to the area, camping in some of the more remote areas.

With those out camping prior to declarations being made, Leading Senior Constable Crawford has reiterated that it is the responsibility of campers, hikers and other visitors to stay informed

“These days, mobile phone reception has improved and the messaging on the Vic Emergency App is readily available,” he said.

He also urged campers to employ a common-sense approach.

“Look around you, look at the vegetation, the dryness, and the weather and then ask yourself, do I really need a campfire?” he said.

“Hopefully we can also continue to work together to improve the culture around fires, and even activities like chainsaw, mowing, during those heightened days of risk during fire seasons.

“It’s through community collaboration and looking out for each other that makes the difference and the future change.”

To drive future change, Steve Garito, Captain of the Jamieson CFA suggests more robust, targeted education is required for visitors arriving from urban centres.

“I really do think that a detailed and ongoing public awareness campaign in Melbourne and suburbs needs to happen, including messaging to different ethnic groups and cultures, available in different languages,” Captain Garito said.

“I've noticed not only a big increase in the number of campers and campsite usage over the last few years but worryingly a greater percentage of campers with bad campfire attitudes."

He expressed concern that many were unaware of laws and regulations relating to fire danger ratings, total fire bans, fire danger periods and different fire districts nor knew how to seek out this information.

With many campers to the region having to drive through bushfire-impacted countryside to reach local campsites, he vented frustration at rising ignorance and negligence when it came to campfire practices.

“As volunteers we do our best, but we simply cannot attend every campsite every day to educated everyone,” he said.

Lighting a fire on a Total Fire Ban day can result in significant penalties, including fines of up to $48,842 and up to two years in jail.

Campers are urged to check the VicEmergency website or app, or call the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226 before lighting any fire.