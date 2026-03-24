Mansfield’s crime figures appear to be stabilising, with local police reporting steady trends despite broader increases across Victoria.

The overall criminal incidents recorded in Mansfield were 310, with 402 offences, 160 alleged offender incidents, 189 person victim incidents and 128 family incidents.

Theft offences totalled 64, slightly up from 58 in 2024.

Family violence incidents were also slightly up, with 128 recorded compared to 122 in 2024, but were down from 131 in 2021.

Thefts from cars were recorded at only eight, while power tools accounted for seven thefts and ‘other’ thefts rose to 19.

These figures are lower when compared to 106 theft incidents in 2020 and the peak of 328 recorded in 2017 for the shire.

Mansfield Police Acting Senior Sergeant Melanie Walker said crime statistics for Mansfield were sitting as stable.

"Whilst we are not experiencing an increase – our reported crime trends remain to be opportune theft (vehicle registration plates) and theft from rural properties (unoccupied).

"We always encourage the community “if you see something – say something” and report suspicious behaviour via 000 or CrimeStoppers.

"From a Family Violence perspective and as discussed on the phone – an increase in statistics in this area also reflects victims having the confidence to report and perpetrators being held to account," ASS Walker said.

Mansfield’s figures compare favourably to neighbouring Benalla, which recorded 1099 criminal incidents, 1556 offences, 660 alleged offenders, 511 person victims and 437 family incidents.

Victoria Police analysis of the latest crime statistics released last week suggests positive signs are beginning to emerge, with overall crime starting to stabilise after several years of sharp increases.

“The number of criminal incidents recorded by Victoria Police in the year to 31 December 2025 was 473,262, up 4.0 per cent from 455,101 incidents recorded in the same period last year.” Crime Statistics Agency

The latest Crime Statistics Agency report revealed there were 630,592 criminal offences recorded in Victoria to December 2025 – an increase of 25,250 offences or 4.2 per cent.

The crime rate, which factors in population growth, rose by 2.4 per cent (8,885.5 offences per 100,000 people).

However, the same analysis forecasts any major reduction in overall crime is unlikely to be imminent, given ongoing issues such as the cost of living, recidivism, and the increased use of technology in offending.

For example, theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, retail theft, and theft other currently account for a third of all criminal offending.

With the challenging financial environment, there are no indications these crimes, which heavily impact the overall crime rate, will reduce.

Overall, Victoria Police arrested 26,645 people a total of 78,014 times last year, with a more focussed approach directed towards those committing serious and violent crimes.

Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Bob Hill said: “While it’s heartening that crime appears to be stabilising, it will take time before offending reduces to levels more traditionally seen in Victoria.

“With 230,213 different victims of crime, we are seeing far too many innocent community members harmed.

“This is simply not acceptable as we want Victorians to not only be safe but feel safe in their community.

“Our officers are remarkably efficient at holding prolific and dangerous offenders accountable, with thousands of youth gang arrests, record knife seizures, and family violence offenders locked up every half hour.

“This has occurred at a time when Victoria Police has also dedicated significant resources towards managing rolling major protests, bushfires, floods, and regular major events.

“We are also in the process of rolling out significant organisational changes that are geared towards having more police in the community preventing crime.

“This includes transferring administrative duties performed by officers to non-sworn staff, as well as delivering technological advancements that allow police to conduct everyday tasks, such as interviewing and charging offenders, while on the road.”

Over the past year, Victoria Police commenced enhancing the use of Body Worn Cameras, with interviews now able to be conducted at the arrest location in the community – rather than the time-consuming process of conveying offenders to police stations.

A new mobile app will also start to be used by frontline police in the middle of this year, allowing officers to charge and bail lower-level offenders at the point of detection, rather than in a police station.

It’s estimated the new process, which is set to be rolled out statewide from September, will save more than three hours of police time on each occasion or the equivalent of 53,000 policing hours per year.

This initiative is one of many that Victoria Police continue to progress - to deploy police officers where they are needed – in the right place at the right time within the community, deterring criminal behaviour and preventing crime.