Illegal hunters and those trying to avoid detection in the High Country are in the crosshairs of local police.

Heyfield and Mansfield police, alongside the Game Management Authority, conducted an operation within the Wonnangatta Valley and neighbouring high country including Dargo and Licola over several days last week.

Patrols were conducted targeting illegal hunting including spotlighting, the use of thermal cameras, and hunting within deer habitat at certain hours of the evening – as well as impaired driving and other antisocial behaviour.

Approximately 50 vehicles were intercepted and their drivers and passengers checked for firearms, game licences, and any illegal equipment, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Areas covered include the Wonnangatta Valley, Hearnes Spur, Cynthia Spur, Eaglevale, Crooked River, Billy Goats Track, Black Spur Track and Tamboritha, Howitt, South and Spring roads.

Of note:

Two men, both aged 37 from Napoleons, were seen allegedly spotlighting in the Wonnangatta Valley while consuming alcohol.

It will be further alleged they had loaded firearms with silencers and thermal equipment.

Their firearms were seized.

A 40-year-old man from Riddells Creek was allegedly caught with a loaded firearm while spotlighting and in possession of thermal equipment in the Wonnangatta Valley.

His guns and equipment were seized, and he is expected to be charged on summons.

A 39-year-old man from Ascot had his firearms seized after checks revealed he was unlicenced while shooting in the Hearnes Spur area.

He is expected to be charged on summons.

A 37-year-old man from Jackass Flat is expected to be charged on summons for firearm and ammunition possession and storage offences after being caught at Hearnes Spur.

A 31-year-old man from Cockatoo was allegedly caught drink driving at Zeka Spur.

His driver’s licence will be suspended.

A large group of foreign nations residing in Ascot and Jackass were seen camping near Hearnes Spur in possession of unregistered firearms, which were confiscated by police. They are expected to be charged on summons.

Two people were issued with Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) for driving off-road and having dogs in a national park.

Hunting invasive species is permitted if you have valid firearm and game licences and are in designated areas.

Seasons where hunting is permitted differs between species and areas.

More information can be found at http://www.police.vic.gov.au/sport-target-shooters-clubs and www.gma.vic.gov.au.