In 2019, experienced hiker Niels Gunther Becker disappeared while hiking near Mount Buller in Victoria’s High Country.

Last week, Coroner David Ryan handed down findings that Mr Becker is deceased, having likely become lost or injured during his hike and died from exposure to the elements.

“There is no evidence to support a finding that any third party was involved in Niels’ death or that he took his own life,” Mr Ryan said.

Mr Becker, who was 38 at the time of his disappearance, left his parents’ Hampton home in a hired car on October 24, 2019, setting off on a hiking trip in a remote part of the High Country.

Before setting out, he notified Mansfield Police of his plans and advised an expected return date of October 30.

A search for Mr Becker was launched on November 1 after his father raised the alarm, but it was called off on November 9 following expert advice.