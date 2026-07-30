A drink-spiking charge against Melbourne socialite Amy Tossoun has been struck out, just weeks after the case appeared set to proceed to a four-day contested hearing.

Lawyers for Ms Tossoun appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 22, after an application to bring the matter back before the court was granted.

Magistrate Heather Lambrick struck out the charge of introducing a drug of dependence into another person’s body.

Ms Tossoun was granted diversion in relation to a separate charge of possessing an amphetamine, which was withdrawn.

Ms Tossoun, 34, did not attend the hearing.

We previously reported that Ms Tossoun appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in June over an alleged incident at a Mount Buller hotel on July 26, 2025.

Police alleged CCTV footage showed Ms Tossoun placing MDMA into a vodka soda, stirring the drink and giving it to another woman.

The woman allegedly consumed the substance without her knowledge and later became seriously unwell.

She was transported by ambulance to Mansfield District Hospital, where police alleged she tested positive for MDMA.

At the June hearing, both the prosecution and defence supported an application for the charges to be dealt with through diversion.

The alleged victim also supported the proposal.

However, Magistrate Amina Bhai rejected the application at the time, finding the allegations were too serious and that there was a strong public interest in the matter proceeding through the courts.

The case was subsequently expected to proceed to a contested hearing in Shepparton over four days in December, involving several witnesses, CCTV footage and challenges to the admissibility of evidence.

Those hearing dates will no longer proceed following Wednesday’s outcome.

An application for an order relating to the case remains listed before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 14.