Police are seeking assistance from the public following a burglary at a Merton service station last week which is being investigated by detectives from the Benalla Criminal Investigation Unit.

According to police the offence took place at approximately 2.50am on Wednesday 15 April at the AMPOL service station.

Police reported a newer model silver Toyota Rav 4 (possibly a XSE variant) with black rims and a black roof was utilised in the offending.

Nil registration obtained.

A male wearing a red bucket hat, all black clothing, gloves, and white shoes, gained entry into the premises and stole a large sum of money, cigarettes and a mobile phone.

It is believed a second person was in the vehicle, in the front passenger seat but description unknown.

The incident was captured on CCTV with further enquiries being made.

It was observed on CCTV that multiple trucks and cars drove past the service station as the incident occurred.

This follows on from a similar incident in Eildon on Saturday 14 March, also during the early hours of the morning at around 2.30am.

An offender allegedly attempted to gain entry to a business in Main Street Eildon, before a short time later, successfully gaining entry to a service station in Centre Avenue, stealing a safe containing cash.

Police have released images of a person wearing a grey 'NXP' hoodie, black pants and white sneakers, who they believe may be able to assist police enquiries.

Police have also released an image of a white dual cab Toyota utility that was in the vicinity at the time.

If any members of the public are able to assist, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Benalla Criminal Investigation Unit on 5760 0200 in regards to Merton and Alexandra Police Station on 5772 1040 regarding Eildon.