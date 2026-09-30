A big day out for ag and politics at Henty field days

Mansfield’s two One Nation candidates joined party leader Pauline Hanson at the Henty Machinery Field Days last week as campaigning builds towards November’s Victorian state election. Tim Barber, who will contest Eildon against Liberal incumbent Cindy McLeish, and Steve Campbell, who is standing in Euroa against Nationals MP Annabelle Cleeland, were among a strong One Nation presence at the major agricultural event. Both have been endorsed by the party ahead of the Victorian election on November 28. Senator Hanson officially opened the three-day field days on Tuesday, September 22, attracting a large crowd as she spoke about agriculture, regional communities and pressures facing farmers. Flanked by plain-clothes police and security personnel, Ms Hanson was mobbed by supporters of all ages including those not old enough to vote yet, as soon as she stepped out of her vehicle, with many seeking selfies and signatures on their hats. There to officially open the field days, the senator also faced a media scrum jostling for footage and an interview with her. She said rising costs for fuel, fertiliser, insurance, machinery and transport were contributing to frustration across regional Australia. “Too often I see decisions made by people far removed from the consequences,” Senator Hanson said. “They are so disconnected from how people are really feeling in these rural regions. “You deserve better.” Addressing the future of family farming and succession planning, Senator Hanson urged farming families not to give up. “I want you to tell your kids change is coming … don’t give up,” she said. Senator Hanson also used her Henty appearance to respond to concerns about One Nation’s immigration policy and its potential impact on the regional workforce. She said the party continued to support backpackers, Pacific Australia Labour Mobility workers and skilled workers, saying: “We are not putting any limit on that.” The strong party presence came after One Nation’s David Farley won the federal seat of Farrer, which includes Henty, at the May by-election. Mr Farley’s victory was the first time a One Nation candidate had been elected to the House of Representatives under the party banner. He was also at Henty alongside Barnaby Joyce, who recently joined One Nation, and other political figures attending the field days. Henty Machinery Field Days chairman Nigel Scheetz said the event remained an important meeting place for agriculture as farmers adapted to changing technology, markets and farming practices. “Field days such as Henty provide an important place where those changes can be seen, discussed and understood,” he said. The 2026 event, held from September 22 to 24, marked 50 years at its current Henty site and attracted hundreds of exhibitors showcasing agricultural machinery, technology and services.