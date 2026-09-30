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A big day out for ag and politics at Henty field days

<p>FACE TO FACE: Pauline Hanson speaks with Eildon candidate Tim Barber. PHOTO: Lynn Elder</p>\\n
<p>FACE TO FACE: Pauline Hanson speaks with Eildon candidate Tim Barber. PHOTO: Lynn Elder</p>\\n

FACE TO FACE: Pauline Hanson speaks with Eildon candidate Tim Barber. PHOTO: Lynn Elder

Mansfield’s two One Nation candidates spoke with party leader Pauline Hanson at the Henty Machinery Field Days.
Lynn Elder
September 30, 2026 • 02:11
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 02:13

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