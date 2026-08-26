Animal Justice candidate for Eildon announced

The animal justice party have announced Chloe Bond as candidate for Eildon. Ms. Bond is Victims of Crime lawyer, writer, and advocate living within the Shire of the Yarra Ranges. As a lawyer, Ms Bond said, she has dedicated her adult life to providing a voice for those who are unable to use their own. A self-proclaimed loudmouth, Ms. Bond claims she will never be quiet while victims, whether human or animal, are suffering. Ms Bond has been a proponent of the Animal Justice Party's 'Veticare' proposal, which aims to provide affordable vet care to low-income earners as well as transform wildlife care for the better. She shares her party’s vision of a “more ethical, equitable future for Victoria”, feeling passionate about enforcing tougher penalties for animal cruelty in Victoria. If elected, Ms Bond said she will advocate for a better future for wild brumbies, as well as a push for an end to the jumps racing industry. Further, she wishes to see a state-wide ban on rabbit meat farming and the legal torture it enables.