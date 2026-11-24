A strong turnout for Mansfield’s candidate forum saw five Eildon hopefuls put their case to voters last Wednesday night, with housing, healthcare, cost of living and the future of regional communities among the major issues discussed. Liberal incumbent Cindy McLeish, Labor candidate Kevin Gibson, One Nation’s Tim Barber, Family First candidate Joshua Mosely and independent Tom Ward took part in the forum, hosted by Voices 4 Indi. Housing emerged as one of the strongest local issues of the night, with candidates questioning how Mansfield could accommodate further growth without the infrastructure required to support it. Mr Barber said infrastructure, particularly water, needed to come before additional housing. “Infrastructure needs to come first and the housing will follow, it’s not the other way around,” he said. “I must stress again, water.” Ms McLeish also questioned whether the housing targets imposed on Mansfield were realistic and said development should not come at the expense of the character of the town. “I don’t believe that they’re realistic and I don’t believe that they’ll add to the character of Mansfield and what we’ve got,” she said. She said decisions about density also needed to take infrastructure such as drainage into account. Mr Ward agreed housing and infrastructure could not be planned separately, saying government agencies needed to work to a single plan. He argued state-owned land should be retained for key-worker accommodation and public housing rather than sold, and spoke about his own experience trying to save a deposit while property prices continued to rise. Mr Mosely advocated reducing planning restrictions around tiny homes and other lower-cost forms of accommodation, arguing that making cheaper housing available could relieve pressure across the broader housing market. Mr Gibson said housing needed to be approached with the involvement of the community and with consideration given to where homes were placed and the infrastructure supporting them. He pointed to prefabricated housing provided in Eildon for tradespeople as one example of an alternative approach. Regional healthcare also generated broad agreement that distance and workforce shortages presented particular challenges outside Melbourne, although candidates differed on the solutions. Mr Barber said travelling to Wangaratta or Melbourne for treatment could be difficult and expensive for people in communities such as Mansfield. “We need to improve a system of transport so people can move about more freely in the rural areas and have access to the proper healthcare that they require,” he said. Ms McLeish said regional hospitals had experienced underinvestment and pointed to the Liberals and Nationals’ proposed regional funding guarantee. She also said a Coalition government would not force hospital amalgamations and argued locally developed programs should be encouraged. Mr Gibson highlighted state government investment in Mansfield’s health infrastructure and said further funding should be directed according to areas of need. Mr Ward said access to mental health services remained particularly poor in regional areas and proposed bringing visiting practitioners into communities through a ‘Walk and Talk’ program. Mr Mosely, who works with young people in schools, said access to mental health assistance was limited and greater use of online services could give young people access to professionals regardless of their location. He said physical services were also needed, but communities required solutions that could be made available sooner. Cost-of-living pressures produced some of the clearest political differences of the evening. Mr Gibson described the issue as complex and said governments faced a difficult balance between reducing taxes and maintaining the revenue needed to provide services. He pointed to housing construction as one area where government could assist households under pressure. Ms McLeish argued Victorians were carrying the cost of increased state taxes and charges and said economic growth, rather than continued taxation, was needed to fund services. Mr Barber focused heavily on fuel and energy prices, arguing Australia needed to make greater use of its own resources and that lowering fuel costs would flow through to food, tourism and other parts of the regional economy. Mr Ward argued the underlying problem was a system which had favoured large corporations while wages failed to keep pace, saying fundamental economic change was required rather than short-term measures. Mr Mosely also called for Australia to receive a greater return from its natural resources and said families were reaching the limit of what they could absorb in everyday costs. The candidates were also asked how they would support small business, an issue closely tied to the cost-of-living discussion. Ms McLeish said WorkCover costs, taxation and government regulation were adding to the burden on businesses and proposed a one-stop government service to simplify their dealings with different departments. Mr Ward also backed a single point of contact for permits and regulatory requirements, saying small businesses should not have to navigate multiple government systems. Mr Barber said land tax, payroll tax, energy and fuel costs all flowed through to small businesses, and said One Nation would seek to reduce some of those pressures. Mr Gibson said governments needed to listen directly to business owners to better understand the different pressures they faced and suggested bringing businesses together to identify practical solutions. Mr Mosely linked support for business to Family First’s broader push for more self-reliant local communities and less centralised government. In their closing statements, all five candidates returned in different ways to the importance of representation. Mr Ward said an elected representative should listen to the full range of views within the electorate and represent the community rather than political or financial interests. Mr Mosely said he wanted the views of the district carried into government, even where local priorities differed from those of his party. Ms McLeish pointed to her record as the sitting member and said there remained significant work to do across the region and Victoria. Mr Gibson said his aim was to listen, respect people and provide a voice for the electorate in government. Mr Barber said he wanted to bring what he described as common sense and practical solutions back into politics. With the state election to be held on Saturday, Mansfield voters will ultimately decide which of those competing approaches they want representing Eildon in the next Parliament.