Mansfield Shire Council Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Alexander has renewed her contract and will continue leading the organisation for a further four years.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie, who chairs Council's CEO Employment Matters Committee, said the decision reflected Council's confidence in Ms Alexander's leadership and the organisation's direction.

"Kirsten Alexander has worked tirelessly over the past four years and has played a significant role in building a strong and professional culture within Council," he said.

"One thing that stands out to me personally is that Kirsten takes the time to sit down with every new staff member and remind them that their role is ultimately about serving the community.

"That's the sort of leadership that matters in a small rural council like ours."

Mayor Cr Rabie said Mansfield Shire was entering an important period of growth and change, requiring stable and experienced leadership.

"Our Shire continues to grow and evolve, bringing both opportunities and challenges," he said.

"Kirsten's experience, knowledge and understanding of local government place her in a strong position to continue leading the organisation through that period."

Following the signing of her new contract, Ms Alexander said she was proud to continue serving the Mansfield community.

"It's a privilege to lead the team at Mansfield Shire Council, the responsibility that comes with that privilege is not lost on me," she said.

"I want to continue to strengthen the bond between Council and our community because we get the best outcomes when we work together."

Over the term of Ms Alexander's first four-year contract, she has overseen the completion of the Heavy Vehicle Alternate Route, construction of the Mansfield Heritage Museum and secured funding for the Station Precinct Redevelopment project ($14.4 million) and the IMPACT Route ($11.3 million).

"The team at Council has managed to accomplish a lot over the past four years but the work of advocating and delivering for our community goes on," Ms Alexander said.

"In four years time, I hope to see significant steps forward in the shire and I look forward to working with the Councillors, team at Council and stakeholders within the community to deliver a range of transformative projects which will sustain our growing shire."