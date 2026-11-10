Field set for Eildon battle

The race for Eildon is officially on, with seven candidates confirmed to contest the seat at the Victorian state election on Saturday 28 November, following the close of nominations on Monday 9 November. Sitting Liberal member Cindy McLeish will face challenges from Mansfield local Tim Barber representing One Nation, Labor’s Kevin Gibson, and candidates from the Greens, Animal Justice Party, Victorian Socialists and an independent. The election will determine who represents the sprawling Eildon electorate, which takes in Mansfield Shire and stretches across the North East, including Yea, Alexandra, Healesville and surrounding communities. Ms McLeish enters the contest having represented the district since its creation in 2014. She was first elected to the Victorian Parliament as the member for Seymour in November 2010, giving her 16 years of parliamentary experience. The former deputy leader of the Victorian Liberal Party currently holds several shadow portfolios, including women, the prevention of family violence, and WorkSafe and TAC. Ms McLeish has retained Eildon at every election since 2014 and is defending a two-party-preferred margin of seven per cent. At the 2022 election, she secured 47.5 per cent of first-preference votes and ultimately defeated Labor with 57 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. Local One Nation candidate Tim Barber brings a strong Mansfield connection to the election. Mr Barber grew up on a farm in rural Victoria and operates a steel fabrication and car restoration business and has been in Mansfield since 2013. He previously served two terms as a councillor at Mount Alexander Shire. He has identified roads, infrastructure, emergency services and support for farmers and small businesses among his priorities. Labor will be represented by Kevin Gibson, a Millgrove resident with a background in engineering and manufacturing. A qualified mechanical engineer, Mr Gibson spent 25 years working in the automotive and manufacturing industries before managing Pallotti College in Millgrove. He now drives a local school bus and volunteers as a firefighter and tanker driver with the Wesburn-Millgrove CFA. He is campaigning on improved schools, services, infrastructure and support for local businesses. The Greens have endorsed Talia Gulpilil, a First Nations organiser who grew up in Healesville and continues to live there with her family. Ms Gulpilil has worked in community advocacy and strategic policy, and has highlighted housing affordability, homelessness and renters’ rights among her priorities. Independent candidate Tom Ward is also contesting the seat, campaigning under the banner of Eildon Forward. Mr Ward has worked in hospitality and operated a gourmet mushroom business in the district. His campaign is focused on improving regional roads, government funding, cost-of-living pressures and ensuring local communities have a stronger voice in state decision-making. The Animal Justice Party will be represented by Chloe Bond, a Yarra Valley-based lawyer who previously contested Eildon at the 2022 state election. Ms Bond works with victims of crime and family violence and has campaigned on animal welfare issues, including stronger animal cruelty laws. Victorian Socialists candidate Dylan Little completes the field. An arborist and Australian Workers’ Union member, Mr Little grew up in Wesburn and has been involved in community activism. His campaign highlights housing affordability, the cost of living and economic inequality. The seven-way contest gives voters a broad range of political choices, with roads, healthcare, housing, emergency services and the cost of living among the issues raised by candidates across the electorate. To help local voters make an informed decision, the Mansfield Courier has invited all seven candidates to participate in a special election question-and-answer feature. The Q&A will give candidates an opportunity to outline their priorities, explain their positions on issues affecting Mansfield Shire and the wider Eildon electorate, and tell voters why they should be elected. The feature will be published across the next two editions of the Mansfield Courier, leading into election day. Early voting opens on Wednesday 18 November and continues until Friday 27 November. On election day, Saturday 28 November, polling centres will be open from 8am until 6pm, when voters will decide who represents Eildon in the next Victorian Parliament.