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Politics and Government

Field set for Eildon battle

<p>PREPARING TO VOTE: Seven candidates for Eildon confirmed for upcoming election.</p>\\n
<p>PREPARING TO VOTE: Seven candidates for Eildon confirmed for upcoming election.</p>\\n

PREPARING TO VOTE: Seven candidates for Eildon confirmed for upcoming election.

Mansfield local Tim Barber among challengers to sitting Liberal Cindy McLeish as candidates confirmed.
Jarrah Loh
November 10, 2026 • 11:11
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 11:11

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