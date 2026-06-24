The future of the Mt Buller annexe of Mansfield Secondary College has been raised in state parliament, with Eildon MP Cindy McLeish calling on the Victorian government to find a solution to keep the unique education program operating.

Speaking during parliament last week, Ms McLeish urged the Minister for Education to act quickly amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the annexe's future.

"I implore the Minister for Education to quickly find a solution to keep the Mt Buller annexe of Mansfield Secondary College open," she said.

"The Mt Buller community is ropeable by the decision to close it – the traders association, the ratepayers' association, Buller Ski Lifts, Mansfield Shire Council, the Mansfield community and skiers."

Although no official public announcement has been made, it is widely believed the annexe will not operate during the 2026 winter season.

Ms McLeish said the annexe had played an important role on the mountain for many years, supporting both local families and students pursuing elite snow sports pathways.

"In the past, the annexe has been a significant player on the mountain – supporting families who live and work at Buller as well as students on an elite snow sport pathway," she said.

"Yet instead of being supported and promoted, the program has been allowed to drift into decline.

"The result is a closure proposal that has angered the entire community."

The high-altitude campus allows students to combine academic studies with ski and snowboard training during term 3.

Students spend mornings training on snow before attending classes in the afternoon and evening.

Community leaders and business stakeholders have continued lobbying to save the program, arguing it can be rebuilt to pre-COVID participation levels.

Mansfield mayor, and former annexe board member, Cr Steve Rabie said mountain businesses had already indicated they were willing to contribute funding to help secure the program's future.

"It makes no sense to close down a facility that will encourage future champions," Mr Rabi said.

Ms McLeish said the support demonstrated by the community should also be matched by the government.

"Businesses on the mountain, resort management and the wider community believe the annexe can be reinvigorated and rebuilt to pre-COVID levels.

"More importantly, they are prepared to put their money where their mouth is and support its immediate future," she said.

"I need the Minister and his education department to display similar faith."

Alpine Resorts Victoria has also expressed support for the annexe's return, confirming it continues to hold the school space under the same favourable terms previously offered and remains hopeful a positive resolution can be reached.